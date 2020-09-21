 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1780, Benedict Arnold committed treason, a crime which led to his exile in England and the horrific sentence of having a breakfast dish named after him   (history.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 11:50 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump steak
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treason is delicious with a mimosa.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glutinous restaurant breakfasts are something I'm missing.  I don't do it often, but there's a diner nearby that serves a great chicken fried steak/breakfast potatoes/eggs over easy.  Also Eggs O'Benny with corned beef in the mix.

Yeah, I'm capable of making this stuff at home, but I'm rarely inspired enough to put in the effort early in the morning.

I could get it to go, but it would be cold by the time I got it home.

/Also, Trumpypants is the treasoniest of treasonweasels.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you clumsy fingers!  Gluttinous!
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Eggs Benedict had actually been named after Benedict Arnold then all would have been forgiven long ago.
Regardless they should rename the dish to Eggs a la God Almighty of the Angel Choirs or something more appropriate.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boot_Mo​n​ument

Also, the perfect solution of how to memorialize all the elected officials we currently have who are working for Russia...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh

Arnold was the victim of a smear campaign.
Some would say the catalyst was Pennsylvania Supreme Executive Council President Joseph Reed.
He took a personal dislike to Arnold and, in 1779, attempted to prosecute him on a series of treason charges ranging from buying illegal goods to preferring the company of British loyalists. In the build-up of his case, Reed was known to spread rumors about Arnold without offering proof of his allegations.

That could certainly have an impact on where you stand in the rebellion against your home country. And remember, the war was far from over in 1779.

If the rebellion failed, how would history remember him?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


yay local history!
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Huh

Arnold was the victim of a smear campaign.
Some would say the catalyst was Pennsylvania Supreme Executive Council President Joseph Reed.
He took a personal dislike to Arnold and, in 1779, attempted to prosecute him on a series of treason charges ranging from buying illegal goods to preferring the company of British loyalists. In the build-up of his case, Reed was known to spread rumors about Arnold without offering proof of his allegations.

That could certainly have an impact on where you stand in the rebellion against your home country. And remember, the war was far from over in 1779.

If the rebellion failed, how would history remember him?


CNN would have loved Reed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look, there were good people on both sides...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He got a statue...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boot_Mo​n​ument

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Yeah, I'm capable of making this stuff at home, but I'm rarely inspired enough to put in the effort early in the morning.


Never had "breakfast for dinner"?   Make it as a dinner meal.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Im fascinated by traitors like Aldrich Ames and Robert Hanssen.

The thought of being under scrutiny by the FBI, CIA and KGB at the same time while facing a possible death sentence sounds like a 24/7 panic attack. No amount of money would be worth that.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 616x461]

yay local history!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.