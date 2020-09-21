 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   There's Hallmark cards for every occasion, including birthdays, deaths, and apologies, but probably not one for "Whoops, sorry I helped develop the Russian nerve toxin that Putin tried to kill you with"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He developed this poisonous death gas only for peaceful purposes.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Destructor: He developed this poisonous death gas only for peaceful purposes.


Wrong: Moscow's position on him is that he was just a coffee boy who worked in the building for a few months.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red
violets are blue
I accidentally gave to you
Nerve agent, ka-bloo

So, you only got one that says 'accidentally'?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lolz, nice headline Subs. Absurd inappropriate gift cards have always been a source of amusement to me
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(outside)I choo-choo choose you....
(Inside)To dies slowly and most painfully
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: lolz, nice headline Subs. Absurd inappropriate gift cards have always been a source of amusement to me


In retrospect, this should have been a photoshop thread.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Novichok

Worst new Moloko Plus flavor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While developing the Novichok
I found myself beginning to balk
The people they'd screw
Then they used it on you!
I feel like a bit of a cock
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd Rock From The Sun | Ep 3 | Oh my God, Im Gorgeous
Youtube xx18XDUUp3E
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Rink argued that if Novichok had been used on Navalny,  the opposition leader would have died.
"He wouldn't have survived if it was Novichok," he said. "Don't bring up Skripal and his daughter Yulia, both of who were poisoned with Novichok and are still with us. I already know about them, but if I don't say this I'll fall out of a window in an unforseen accident next week."
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Rink argued that if Novichok had been used on Navalny,  the opposition leader would have died.
"He wouldn't have survived if it was Novichok," he said. "Don't bring up Skripal and his daughter Yulia, both of who were poisoned with Novichok and are still with us. I already know about them, but if I don't say this I'll fall out of a window in an unforseen accident next week."


Apparently falling down an elevator shaft onto some polonium dipped bullets is so last season.
 
emonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow.  That headline.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Destructor: He developed this poisonous death gas only for peaceful purposes.

Wrong: Moscow's position on him is that he was just a coffee boy who worked in the building for a few months.


Are you saying he was really white house chief of staff?
 
