(Marketwatch)   Walmart aims for zero emissions by 2040, has begun development on mandatory charcoal-filtered pants for all employees and customers   (marketwatch.com) divider line
    Followup, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Walmart's operations, regenerative company, Tonya Garcia, Walmart's global operations, Brazil, Dow Jones & Company, sharp decline  
59 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 4:24 PM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They'll make up for it by selling more beef and plastic.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants??  Government regulation is so out of control that we'll have to wear pants to Walmart??  Fark all you communists!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Emissions, but they said nothing about excretions, expulsions and explosions.  They ain't some dump like dollarama.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thats a really wonderful tale that fills my heart with tidings of gladdness and rejoicening.

Meanwhile China (birthplace of 90% of everything WM sells) is burning tires to keep warm the child laborers who make your Crocs.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So are Amazon and now Walmart going to stop selling chines stuff or will they invest in non-poluting cargo ships?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah. Try Next farking Tuesday for it to do any good. We're all going to die gasping for water.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm also aiming for zero emissions.

Dangit, I already blew it.
 
