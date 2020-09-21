 Skip to content
(Fox News)   You thought Murder Hornets were bad? Here comes the Feral Swine Bomb   (foxnews.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
BACON! BACON EVERYWHERE!!!

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ferrel hogs are the ooga-booga justification for high powered weapons
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Would it really be that hard to just assign a group of soilders to just wipe out all feral hogs?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that they made good eats, but I would think they'd be pretty lean.

I've had whole hog BBQ before and it was out of this world. Anyone eat these things and can answer this?

Because if the answer is shooting and eating, I think we need to do a fark party.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wild boars always shine.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Rename them "O'Bama's" and they'll be gone in a week...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
more than 1.5 million in Texas

That's probably an overcount, due to mistakenly including many of the locals.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have two feral swine problems?

https://www.fark.com/comments/1095727​4​/America-has-a-feral-hog-problem
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ferrel hogs are the ooga-booga justification for high powered weapons


No, "Ferrel hogs" describes what a certain former SNL actor does to scenes that he's in.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ferrel hogs are the ooga-booga legitimate justification for high powered weapons


FTFY.

And, well, yeah. It's either us or them. Pick your team.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Our world is ending. It's done.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: We have two feral swine problems?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10957274​/America-has-a-feral-hog-problem


We're going to need more rifles.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was under the impression we had already decided on the proper solution for 30-50 feral hogs running into your yard within 3-5 minutes while your children play.
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, you mean the Republicans?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It creates what we'd call super-pigs."

Not to be confused with Spider Pig.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Wild boars always shine.


golf clap.

And now I'll be singing Duran Duran songs all day, not the worst thing.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is not news. Anyone who's ever eaten at a golden corral in the Midwest could've told you this was true.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: dittybopper: We have two feral swine problems?

https://www.fark.com/comments/10957274​/America-has-a-feral-hog-problem

We're going to need more rifles.


According to Yesterdays TFA shooting at them just makes it worse. Got to shoot a lot more or something.

"They'll roam farther if someone shoots at them-plus, when hunted, they can become nocturnal and thus harder to track. Federal and state authorities use aerial shooting to systematically target and kill whole sounders of pigs, and states like California and Texas have also encouraged recreational hunting as a way to reduce their pig populations. The latter method has sometimes backfired dramatically when surviving animals spread across the state."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: GardenWeasel: Ferrel hogs are the ooga-booga justification for high powered weapons

No, "Ferrel hogs" describes what a certain former SNL actor does to scenes that he's in.


Stupid autocorrect
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Salmon: And now I'll be singing Duran Duran songs all day, not the worst thing.


I'd say goddamn you but this is fine.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Would it really be that hard to just assign a group of soilders to just wipe out all feral hogs?


I present the Emu War

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emu_War​
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FAMILY GUY- STEWIE'S STEROID PIG
Youtube 0RV_HHkunTE
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that they made good eats, but I would think they'd be pretty lean.

I've had whole hog BBQ before and it was out of this world. Anyone eat these things and can answer this?

Because if the answer is shooting and eating, I think we need to do a fark party.


Wild boar, properly brined and smoked, is farking delicious.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Would it really be that hard to just assign a group of soilders to just wipe out all feral hogs?


Lots of feral pigs tear up Maui. Open season. Everybody I know has access to pig meat. I won't eat it though, as I consider pig meat to be too wild tasting. After they are done with plowing up your garden and lawn, you're screwed. The British thought it would be a good idea to bring pigs here long ago, and now they are permanently established. Deer, too. Destructive bastards.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't we have this thread a couple of days ago, based on an Atlantic link?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that they made good eats, but I would think they'd be pretty lean.


Part of the problem is that they are not particularly good eating; too lean, and usually diseased. However with patience one can make pretty good jerky out of them. And you can get some bacon out of younger ones. But the sad truth is that (at least among my land owning (and bacon loving) friends that have hog problems) you just shoot them and pile the bodies up and burn them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Didn't we have this thread a couple of days ago, based on an Atlantic link?


Yeah, but you can never get enough bacon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that they made good eats, but I would think they'd be pretty lean.

Part of the problem is that they are not particularly good eating; too lean, and usually diseased. However with patience one can make pretty good jerky out of them. And you can get some bacon out of younger ones. But the sad truth is that (at least among my land owning (and bacon loving) friends that have hog problems) you just shoot them and pile the bodies up and burn them.


could you use them for animal feed?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: NewportBarGuy: I was under the impression that they made good eats, but I would think they'd be pretty lean.

Part of the problem is that they are not particularly good eating; too lean, and usually diseased. However with patience one can make pretty good jerky out of them. And you can get some bacon out of younger ones. But the sad truth is that (at least among my land owning (and bacon loving) friends that have hog problems) you just shoot them and pile the bodies up and burn them.


Depressing. I could use with a good shoot and eat... I was afraid this to be the case because i can't imagine they'd become quite this level of a problem if they were delicious and ready to eat. Kind of like those nasty breathing fish they keep trying to get people to eat.

I WANT to do my part to help, but it has to at least taste good.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ferrel hogs are the ooga-booga justification for high powered weapons


Would you trust National Geographic discussing how dangerous they are, and how much damage they do to the environment? https://www.youtube.com/​watch?v=pm1pfB​CyIv4

They are territorial, aggressive, not afraid of humans, and absolutely will kill humans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pbe7u​O​Vne8g (US attack and death)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGtb9​W​xV8lM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O00pr​b​MLVhU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XANB4​o​cmr4E

They're ooga booga because those farkers can get upwards of 500 pounds, are invasive, have no fear of humans, are extremely territorial, will move into populated areas, and absolutely will kill people.

They're hunted because they have no natural predators and breed like farking rabbits.
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Ferrel hogs are the ooga-booga justification for high powered weapons


gon.comView Full Size


Really, that doesn't seem like something you would want to try to shoot with -LOW- powered weaponry.
 
