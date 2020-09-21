 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Humpback whale that made wrong turn and entered crocodile-infested river in Australia has somehow managed to escape back to sea without being killed and eaten by crocodiles   (news.sky.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Humpback whale, Northern Territory, Kakadu National Park, humpback whale, Arnhem Land, Alligator Rivers, Darwin, Northern Territory, Marine ecologist Jason Fowler  
•       •       •

417 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somehow?
It survived crocodile infested water because it's a farking humpback whale.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the only scenario you'll see a crocodile eating a Humpback:
Shark And Crocodile Attack Whale Carcass
Youtube itnIOA6Gplg


That little lizard ain't no threat to a live Humpback.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sense an upcoming Asylum Films production...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he makes it to Albuquerque.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a very Australian story.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why it didn't just fly away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Somehow?
It survived crocodile infested water because it's a farking humpback whale.


Doesn't a croc basically kill its prey by either eating small things they can get in one bite or pulling something bigger under water until it drowns? I think the croc may run into a couple of problems trying to outlast a humpback whale under water. I mean, they sometimes do that in groups. But unless the humpback is very young or sickly, it should still have the advantage on a croc group...  which I just googled and it is apparently called a bask.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The whale was first spotted in the East Alligator River in the Northern Territory's Kakadu National Park last week.
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: I wonder why it didn't just fly away.

[Fark user image 800x618]


I loved the MTV cartoon, I wish someone would pick it back up.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: MillionDollarMo: Somehow?
It survived crocodile infested water because it's a farking humpback whale.

Doesn't a croc basically kill its prey by either eating small things they can get in one bite or pulling something bigger under water until it drowns? I think the croc may run into a couple of problems trying to outlast a humpback whale under water. I mean, they sometimes do that in groups. But unless the humpback is very young or sickly, it should still have the advantage on a croc group...  which I just googled and it is apparently called a bask.


That would have to be one hell of a group of crocodiles and I'm fairly certain even then their teeth would have a hard time getting through the whale's skin and the whale would still be strong enough to knock them all off.

Here is a close up of a dead blue whale's skin:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good luck chewing through that tire rubber.
/I love fantasy big animal fights.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be like me trying to take bite out of the epcot ball
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to imagine the crocs helped get the whale home in a light hearted and family-friendly way.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A humpback whale that made a wrong turn and entered a crocodile-infested river in Australia has managed to escape back to sea.
The whale was first spotted in the East Alligator River in the Northern Territory's Kakadu National Park last week."

So which is it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't the Australian entry in the 'being eaten by a crocodile event'?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 500x400]


Not a whale...
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The crocs were probably thinking "Holy fark, what did we do to deserve this?"
 
Slypork
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Somehow?
It survived crocodile infested water because it's a farking humpback whale.


It was a whale going up a river in Australia. Obviously it survived because it was the sub-species Megaptera novaeangliae australius. They are known for their thick armored skin, laser-shooting eyes and sub-vocalizations that can kill potential predators by making their auditory systems explode.
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Been done before...
Humphrey the Lost Whale

Humphrey the lost Whale A True Story
Youtube p-2b93dTaZw
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bloody pussy Crocs.
What is Aussy coming to when a Whale stupid enough to swim up a river survives?

I bet they were all LGBT Crocs with learning difficulties and emotional issues!

Or perhaps it was just one Bad Mthrfarkn Whale .... who knows? ;P
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Immediately the image that came to mind is the Whale from The Boys combined with the iconic movie Piranha.
 
aug3
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
aren't all rivers croc infested in Australia?
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zez: "A humpback whale that made a wrong turn and entered a crocodile-infested river in Australia has managed to escape back to sea.
The whale was first spotted in the East Alligator River in the Northern Territory's Kakadu National Park last week."

So which is it?


Er... How else would it get in the river?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.