(Lincoln Journal Star)   If you find yourself saying things like "Hidelee-ho, neighborinos"
33
    Psychology, Emotion, Positive psychology, positive attitude, Feeling, positive psychologist Tim Lomas, difficult experiences, negative feelings  
•       •       •

tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what the inside of some people's minds looks like. And those are the people who need to be removed from our society.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think it usually crosses the line when it becomes a verbal relationship.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ANSWER A QUICK SURVEY QUESTION TO CONTINUE READING THIS CONTENT
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".


What a load of horse shiat.

If you're letting others determine what emotions you feel, you're the one with a problem, not them.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Thanks for throwing rocks at me while I was up that tree!
It was ever-so fun falling out of it & losing my ability to walk!
I can't wait 'til I'm 18 & can buy a gun & say the word "f**k"'
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Move to Minnesota to experience world-class passive-aggressive superficial positivity, It's like kryptonite to New Yorkers.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canadian Ned
Youtube hnewjEEUs1c
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Toxic" positivity.  God, are we at this point in 2020 now?
/smh
// fortunately FARK will remain unaffected and immune to this HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE personality defect.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I call it "relentless optimism."

A friend of mine who got clean through rehab now suffers from this. I'm thrilled that she's sober, but holy sh*t, she has to twist every comment into some kind of "YOU HAVE THE POWER WITHIN YOU, YOU JUST DON'T REALIZE IT" bullsh*t.

It's like, let me just vent a little bit about my situation, I don't need you to constantly re-frame my entire world view to fit your positively-spun narrative.

I sincerely appreciate it when she makes insightful, salient points about motivation and attitude, but it's all gas and no brakes with the over-the-top positivity.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did you notice that the Neds shook hands with their lefts?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't forget to Smile!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ding! Ding! Ding!
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tjsands1118: This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".

What a load of horse shiat.

If you're letting others determine what emotions you feel, you're the one with a problem, not them.


All it takes is a death in the family, or suffering through an affliction no one can see for this to become apparent. It's natural for people to encourage you to look on the bright side of things, etc, but too many decide to dismiss how you feel (because *they* cannot handle it) and just want you to "think positive and redirect that to creativity" while you're like "um, is it ok with you if I mourn the loss of my mother for a bit longer, or is that just too much for your precious, endlessly positive outlook on life to manage? Fark off, a**hole"
 
SirMadness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This is what the inside of some people's minds looks like. And those are the people who need to be removed from our society.
[Fark user image image 236x236]


I suspect it doesn't actually exist, and it is simply a cap of dangerously positive mantle of denial over a white-hot core of rage and sadness that could blow at any minute.

Not that it changes your assessment.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tjsands1118: This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".

What a load of horse shiat.

If you're letting others determine what emotions you feel, you're the one with a problem, not them.


That's easy for you to say as a fully grown adult. When small children receive negative feedback from those around them when they express emotions in the wrong way, they will learn to repress emotions.

If you're a little boy who gets scolded for being sad, but not for being angry, what kind of a man does he grow up to be?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tjsands1118: This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".

What a load of horse shiat.

If you're letting others determine what emotions you feel, you're the one with a problem, not them.


Because bullying is totally the victim's fault.

/a good friend was raised in a cult where anything less than constant smiling & chipper attitude was a sin and you would be treated as possibly possessed (even if she had been molested by a church elder), so yeah, maybe I am touchy about the "toxicly cheerful" thing.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: This is what the inside of some people's minds looks like. And those are the people who need to be removed from our society.
[Fark user image image 236x236]

I suspect it doesn't actually exist, and it is simply a cap of dangerously positive mantle of denial over a white-hot core of rage and sadness that could blow at any minute.

Not that it changes your assessment.


Luckily hurricane season has been so quiet this year.

/Dick Face
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eric Idle - "Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life" - STEREO HQ
Youtube SJUhlRoBL8M
 
invictus2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Donald J Trump is a toxic Pollyanna.
His optimism has killed thousands.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tjsands1118: This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".

What a load of horse shiat.

If you're letting others determine what emotions you feel, you're the one with a problem, not them.


It's not letting someone determine your emotions, it is someone else forcing their coping mechanism on you and therefore denying the validity of your feelings. Many, when discussing emotional pain or frustration or anything don't need a platitude, just a sympathetic ear. We can determine for ourselves that nothing lasts forever and we will at some point start feeling better so can we express what we're feeling right now?
 
dbirchall
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Flanders apparently never read Proverbs 27:14.
"If anyone loudly blesses their neighbor early in the morning, it will be taken as a curse."

/not making it up
 
Dimensio
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: tjsands1118: This actually sounds like how a comic I read yesterday described toxic masculinity.  Basically the shared concept is denying people a chance to feel their emotions is wrong, it writes off their experience and makes tgem feel worst for also failing to meet social "norms".

What a load of horse shiat.

If you're letting others determine what emotions you feel, you're the one with a problem, not them.


Great, now I feel even worse for doing it. Thanks a lot.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Donald J Trump is a toxic Pollyanna.
His optimism has killed thousands.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


I'd say you win the thread.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Being positive is a great thing.
Trying to get people to "see the bright side" when they aren't ready/in the mood is overbearing.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image image 500x358]


Exactly what I thought.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: "Toxic" positivity.  God, are we at this point in 2020 now?
/smh
// fortunately FARK will remain unaffected and immune to this HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE personality defect.


Dude, we've had toxic positivity ever since Richard Simmons.
 
1funguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am very positive most of the time.
I reserve my negativity for my ignorant political counterparts.

Of course, I say "ignorant" and "counterparts" to indicate my own inadequacies in political discussions as well.

But people who don't agree with me are still encouraged to roll around in poop.

/ kind of negative right there!
// but I am positive they are welcome to roll around in poop.
/// so good emotion selection overall.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

covfefe: ANSWER A QUICK SURVEY QUESTION TO CONTINUE READING THIS CONTENT


Fark positivity. I'm not taking a survey.

/Skip Survey
//until next time
///slashididdly
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another example of toxic positivity:

"You're as happy as you decide to be."
"How can you be sad/angry? There are so many people so much worse off than you."
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 minute ago  

1funguy: I am very positive most of the time.
I reserve my negativity for my ignorant political counterparts.

Of course, I say "ignorant" and "counterparts" to indicate my own inadequacies in political discussions as well.

But people who don't agree with me are still encouraged to roll around in poop.

/ kind of negative right there!
// but I am positive they are welcome to roll around in poop.
/// so good emotion selection overall.


"encouraging people to roll around in poop" is a good example of what's being talked about here, so thanks for putting your obliviousness on display.
 
