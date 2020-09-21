 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mic)   Finally, Twitter brings someone a pleasurable experience   (mic.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Time, Twitter handle Space Buck, real time, The Butt, electronics engineer, Space Buck, intimate needs, butt plug  
•       •       •

1405 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hasn't slowed his PhotoShop contest output.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎶 Quivers down his backbone
He got the shakes down the kneebone 🎶

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n327n​c​oU_ZU
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completely not surprised that he's got a furry avatar
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And we're not counting the President's morning session..."
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Hasn't slowed his PhotoShop contest output.


Done in one.
 
Gorn Fishin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's using social media to create a new sense of cummunity.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A WiFi controlled battery? Really?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have a NSFW warning on this one?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a Twitter post containing something buzzworthy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't camgirls been doing this routinely for years now?  I thought that was one of the earlier ways they used to drive donations when they stream -- you donate and their toy vibrates. And, for their benefit, it's a feedback loop where the more they react to the toy, the more their viewers want to make it buzz so the donations accelerate.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Hasn't slowed his PhotoShop contest output.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically, he's invented the Ohmibod?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Teledildonics.
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Since it's on Twitter, I'm sure that some troll will very quickly figure out how to use it to cause pain.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bzzt bzzt in the butt.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: A WiFi controlled battery? Really?


Why not?  I have a wifi enabled SD Card for my camera.

Yup, here is a battery.

https://www.amazon.com/MaBeee-MB-3002​W​B-Battery-Controller-AA-Battery-Powere​d/dp/B073VG6G12

Do we really have to wifi enable everything?  lol.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not a Buzzfeeds link....
 
godxam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I could've gone all day without reading that shiat
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Teledildonics.


We live in a world where this is a growing field of development.

Nobel prizes are there for the taking.
 
maestro8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

godxam: I could've gone all day without reading that shiat


Butt is plugged. Hence, no shiat.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maestro8: godxam: I could've gone all day without reading that shiat

Butt is plugged. Hence, no shiat.


I have absolutely no idea why but I read that in Master Blaster's voice.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the PERFECT Christmas gift for friends with young children.  (No, not the buttplug.)

Give them WiFi controlled batteries for their children's toys.

"Oh dear, Timmy.  It looks like the batteries died in your Noise-O-Matic 2000.  We'll get you some more tomorrow.

For variety you can use "Those are solar powered batteries, Timmy.  They only work during daylight hours.  They'll work again in the morning."

Just gotta market these right and the vendor can make a fortune.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.