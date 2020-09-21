 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Handy map of which states' hospitals price gouge the most
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ORRRRR....instead of spending all this time talking about things we know are true, we could implement Universal Health Care and stop all this medical billing nonsense.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
done in one.

ghouls. The entire industry.
My cousin is in the medical supply business.
YUGE Trumper.
Wonder why
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cos they're massively overweight? What's their Fark handle?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pricing is opaque on purpose.  The billing systems are also highly arcane by design.  Burn the whole thing to the ground and let's get real health care.  What we have is complete shiat.

If you get any questionable medical bill, send a letter via the US postal service demanding documentation for the service.  Keep doing that until you get it.  Odds are you will send out a lot of letters, but never have to pay that bill.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i keep getting a paywall.  how do i get around this farkers?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not trusting any study coming from the RAND Corporation.

/through the looking glass here, people
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Medicare often doesn't pay enough to keep the lights on?

Several years ago, hospitals got gouged out the keister to upgrade to ICD 10. The software upgrades were on the order of $50 million plus annual support for a mid sized hospital. Now we get to pay for it.   You can go complain to Judy Faulkner.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a car accident in 1984, I was in the hospital for four months.
With nothing better to do (and to keep myself sane) I kept a journal of every pill, injection, p.t, Dr. contact, x-ray, meal, snack, etc.

When it came time to settle up, I spent 3 DAYS with the billing department going over the charges.
With my documentation--my bill was reduced by almost 20%
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Healthcare is a for-profit industry like any other, focused on enriching stockholders. If UHC could make more money for stockholders, it would have happened decades ago.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sounds Epic.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

This is what many farkers actually believe.  Not only will you get it, it'll go out in the mail that day, or the next business day at the latest.

This article is idiotic.  Show me any provider that gets paid less by BCBS than it gets paid by CMS and I'll show you a provider who is going bankrupt or some administrators that are going to get fired.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

by not bothering with it.

Seems more and more are just opinion pieces anyway these days, which is an odd spelling for propaganda.

I think the real reason people in government want the ACA to stay in place, so that the government can continue farking over the process.

Student debt is now greater than the annual budget of the department of defense.

So, while there are some who want to wipe out student debt altogether, I wonder if they are ok with adding another $1.2 trillion to the national debt, because of it.
 
drtgb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Mayo Clinic has a monopoly on healthcare in southern MN and northern IA. They have been closing local hospitals and clinics to create a system that simply feeds people into the Rochester/Mayo system. And, not surprisingly, southern MN has some of the highest healthcare costs in the United States.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sure it cost a lot, but now I can properly code for the following!

V95.43 - Spacecraft collision injuring occupant
W61.43 - Pecked by a turkey
Y92.253 - Injured at an Opera House
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My shocked face :/
 
lectos
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That's exactly right.  Medicare underpays.  Insurance is overcharged and generally tries to underpay when they can.  Patients and taxpayers get stuck with the rest of the bill.  Unfunded mandates every year that are attached to every bill that hits the floor is a bad thing.  I haven't seen a single improvement come across my desk.  I just keep paying for new software for no benefit.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

There would still be medical billing. How do you think universal health care would work exactly? Medical billing is mostly to insurance/medicare/medicaid. And medicare is one of the most ridiculous to work with. There are more people at the hospital I work at filling out billing paperwork to the government than there are doctors, and some hospitals try to get more things billed out than others. I don't know why people think universal health care would stop medical billing. Nobody works for free.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You would almost think a group of insurers got together with a political figure behind closed doors and had a chat.  Maybe one where perceived inevitability of universal health care coverage in the US was discussed.  In order to not have those insurers not fight against it too hard, they were let in on a secret: a health care bill was going to pass that expanded access and limited exclusions based on preexisting conditions, hard to argue against morally.  The secret was it was designed to be a complete clusterfark and implode, by one of several means.  The most appealing means was a complete lack of billing reform that would allow insurers and providers to essentially do whatever the hell they want until the system reaches a breaking point at which time it would be viewed that there is no other choice but to enter into a UHC system.  Up to that point everybody could profit all they want and prepare for the government to buy them out when the breaking point hit, most assuming it would be 5-20 years.

It seems to be working as planned.

Now if you'll exclude me I need to adjust the antennae on my tinfoil fat before the lizard people send their scanning van down my street at 10:28 central.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not creating an account just to find out, NYT.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

And yet for some reason, plenty of other countries are able to have excellent universal healthcare programs and pay less than half of what we pay.  You can't explain that!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

When my step-father was in the hospital for 2 months getting his leg removed (complications from the beetus), a Doctor would stick his head in the door every morning and say, "How are we feeling today?" and then leave. This resulted in a $3000.00 item on his bill listed as "Consulting Fee".

"Medical Bankruptcy can't be avoided", says the only country where medical bankruptcy occurs.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

When Democrats want to do something that helps everyone, the national debt matters.
When Republicans want to give the rich yet another tax cut, it doesn't.

Yawn.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In other states you will bankrupt when you check into the hospital vs. those when you check out.  I'd recommend fleeing the country, but there aren't many countries that will let you in long enough to quarantine for the place you really want to go.
/covid19 can't have been around that long
//I still can't spell quarantine without google's help
///this slashie still in quarantine
 
brizzle365
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Everyone but the gov said that prices would go up, yearly. It wasn't a surprise to the gov either. The gov knew and still lied to tax payers. You had to pass the bill to know what it was actually about. Then it just got worse.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Medical costs, student loans, predatory financing (to name a few) are all forms of financial cancer.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Show me where I said anything about universal healthcare.  I'll wait.

From this very thread, everybody in healthcare is a "ghoul," and a bunch of farkers with no clue how healthcare billing works are here to Farksplain to those of us who've forgotten more than they know why we're wrong.

Do we too much for drugs and too much for private insurance and for too many administrators and too much back office. Absolutely.  Has the Times uncovered some sort of gotcha moment?  Only if you have literally no idea how healthcare works.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've been to countries where the "medical billing department" doesn't exist.  Because there's no reason it needs to.

It's just a white board behind the counter listing the procedures and their cost.

Our healthcare system is a complicated system of smoke and mirrors, by design.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

aaaawwww...would you look at that. RWNJ or Troll is against Universal Healthcare...This is my shocked face :/
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

What, and make "the world's greatest health care system"  accessible to everyone? That's crazy talk.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aaaawwww...would you look at that. RWNJ or Troll is against Universal Healthcare...This is my shocked face :/
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aaaawwww...would you look at that. RWNJ or Troll is against Universal Healthcare...This is my shocked face :/
 
