 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Police arrest Conan O'Brien cosplayer for punching a man and showing off what's in his pants   (krcgtv.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Callaway County man, Crime, Police, Callaway County, Missouri, Fulton, Missouri, assault, weapon incident  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So do they just take nude mugshots in Fulton or what? These were both taken there.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I clicked TFA expecting an actual impersonator to be charged with indecent exposure. Apparently I'm new here.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: So do they just take nude mugshots in Fulton or what? These were both taken there.
[Fark user image image 850x477]
[Fark user image image 850x477]


You can see a gray strap on the girl's left shoulder. Not sure what Conan's deal is tho.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one's ever seen Conan without a shirt so cosplay fail
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's a bit of a stretch there  subby.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: So do they just take nude mugshots in Fulton or what? These were both taken there.
[Fark user image 850x477]
[Fark user image 850x477]


Part of the ritual involving white male machismo is pulling your shirt off in one motion and saying "Come at me, bro!" prior to fisticuffs.  It;s their version of the Puffy Crab that kittens do, or the Rooster dropping one wing when coming at you.

The girl is wearing a tank top.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Officers said Joshua Cochran, 23, of Callaway County, punched a victim and exhibited a gun in this waistband. "

In which waistband...?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size


Dude has alpaca hair.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: I clicked TFA expecting an actual impersonator to be charged with indecent exposure. Apparently I'm new here.


Yeah, that's what I thought. But it was pretty mundane in comparison.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: I clicked TFA expecting an actual impersonator to be charged with indecent exposure. Apparently I'm new here.


I've come to understand that white people will disappoint us every time.

And I'm white.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should have simply challenged him to a push-up contest and scream, "I DON'T WORK FOR YOU!!" over and over. Then he could be POTUS Candidate!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the assaulter drop trou or did he "pants" the assaultee?

/off to read article.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: So do they just take nude mugshots in Fulton or what? These were both taken there.
[Fark user image 850x477]
[Fark user image 850x477]


she has a nice, come hither smile.

And the wonky eyes indicate a predilection for bad decisions, I'd bail her out.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Looks more like Sean Astin to me.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This article isn't good enough for me to poop on.
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How dedicated was his cosplay? I hear Conan is ENDOWED.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Conan O'Brien? Have you ever seen Conan? Have you ever seen Patton Oswalt on Conan?
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Tackleberry has.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Conan O'Brien. Oy vey...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.