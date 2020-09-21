 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Panel of Cruise Ship "experts" recommends the obvious to get people back on their floating disease incubators   (usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Cruise ship, cruise operators, cruise vacation, Richard Fain, CDC's comment period closes Monday, cruise ships, Disease Control, much advancenotice  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
recommendation to the cruise industry - use your ships to create artificial reefs
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A healthy sail is one where you're alone on the vessel.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Covid-positive only cruises. Burial at sea
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My recommendation is for everyone to take a norwegian cruise. I bought a few shares when they bottomed out
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They need to start cruises up soon or I will have to fly in order to get my Hard Rock Cafe, Grand Cayman t-shirt.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Civilization does not need cruise ships, theme parks or movie theaters.
 
Corvus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those sound like good rules. But the airline industry had rules then after getting the green light threw them all out the window and said it was ok for everyone to fill ever seat and not wear masks.
 
ABQGOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nobody on the USA Today Travel section staff is familiar with Sydney, Australia? Really?
 
bluewave69
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
get in contact with someone in phase 3 trial and make your passengers test subjects , they already risk death going shouldn't be too hard convincing them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even pre-COVID it seemed like the best possible outcome of a cruise was a rousing bout of norovirus and dookie running down the walls after the bathrooms quit working.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Livin' it up on the S.S. California
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think cruises are a great idea, if you're stupid enough to want to trap yourself on a ship with a whole load of other a-holes with no way of getting away from them then you're exactly the sort of person i want to be on a floating metal box thousands of miles from me.

Making money off getting rid of them is just a bonus.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: [Fark user image 425x399]

Nobody on the USA Today Travel section staff is familiar with Sydney, Australia? Really?


maybe they thought it might be newcastle?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Civilization does not need cruise ships, theme parks or movie theaters.


I'd argue about the last one.

We don't have popular live theater or music halls like the Victorians.  Movie theaters are the next best thing for communal entertainment.

And there is something palpably different about seeing something as part of a crowd, rather than in your living room.  Especially true for live theater, where the actors are influenced by the audience reaction.  But even for filmed entertainment, there's something there.  We are social animals, and we evolved listening to shamans tell stories around a fire.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I miss cruising more than I can say.

Almost to the point of signing up for one of montreal_medics death cruises.

Almost.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: [Fark user image 425x399]

Nobody on the USA Today Travel section staff is familiar with Sydney, Australia? Really?


and wait, that's entering port. Man, they didn't get anything right there, did they?
 
nothingyet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am all set with paying to be in a petri dish.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Aren't they mostly a bunch of old people wife swapping and exploring new ways to lemon party on the shuffleboard court?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where are these cruise ships going to go that will welcome all those disease vectors?

/and they also have Covid
 
