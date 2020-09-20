 Skip to content
(LA Times)   CDC updates website without announcement, now proclaims Covid-19 is a "mostly airborne" virus   (latimes.com) divider line
Responsible media does not paywall Covid information.

Responsible Farkers do not post paywall articles.
 
Mostly harmless, too.
 
She's flying on Instruments!
 
New strain to be named COVID-747.
 
It's mainly spread by aerosols and arseholes.
 
In the guidance, the CDC website says that in addition to wearing masks, washing hands and staying "at least six feet away" from others, people should stay home and isolate themselves when sick and "use air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces." Previously, the advice was to maintain "good social distance" of "about six feet."

That's what I've been hearing/reading/doing all along. What the hell. When did social distance become the only CDC advice?
 
In the guidance, the CDC website says that in addition to wearing masks, washing hands and staying "at least six feet away" from others, people should stay home and isolate themselves when sick and "use air purifiers to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces."
The reason there was no announcement is the CDC apparatchiks needed time to buy up air purifier stock for their Amazon stores. With a 300% markup
 
