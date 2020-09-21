 Skip to content
(AP News)   Another day, another acute asphyxia delivered to a person of color   (apnews.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah it's ugly as shiat.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the fired cop is working with which new town, now?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Where the Sheriff shot a woman (not his wife) in a model home in another county a few years back. And still got reelected Sheriff.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Ah, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. Where the Sheriff shot a woman (not his wife) in a model home in another county a few years back. And still got reelected Sheriff.


I believe they are of differing opinion of what a "model" home is than I.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
business as usual
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mayor:  Democrat
County commissioners:  Majority Democrat.

But I wonder who the crowds are going to riot against.
 
inner ted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Mayor:  Democrat
County commissioners:  Majority Democrat.

But I wonder who the crowds are going to riot against.


Probably the cops, stupid
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You never hear anyone cry "I can't breathe" in the Taco Bell restrooms. What gives?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RussianPotato: Mayor:  Democrat
County commissioners:  Majority Democrat.

But I wonder who the crowds are going to riot against.


Hopefully people who post deliberately stupid things in threads like this.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another person resisting arrest and blaming everyone else for the obvious result. Sweet!
 
