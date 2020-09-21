 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   ♬ They're dancing in NJ (dancing in the street). There'll be swinging, swaying, and records playing. Garbagemen dancing in the street   (newjersey.news12.com) divider line
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How dare they enjoy their jobs. Beatings to continue until moral improves.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highly recommend "Trash Dance". It's a short documentary on sanitation workers putting on a choreographed show.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they Mooslums celebrating again?  You know someone is watching. Stern face.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope when the cameras aren't following them, they pay less attention to the dancing, and more attention to not leaving full bags of garbage in the middle of the street (1:04)
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
millsapian87
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Speaking of garbage (the video, not the artists)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some Karen complains about the music and ruins their shiat...in 3, 2, 1.
 
