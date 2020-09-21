 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   So what's with all these trees losing their leaves every fall, anyway?
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's all part of a conspiracy run by Big Rake and Big Leaf Blower. Big Lawn Bag plays a role, too, but to a lesser degree.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be another Trump quote article.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That article is lacking.

The tree pulls back as much good stuff out of the leaves as it can before winter. Then the remaining organic matter of the leaves is dropped where it eventually gets recycled into the soil and can be reabsorbed by the tree roots.

Unless some jackass rakes those leaves up and sends them to the landfill.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Follow-up article: why does my cat shed all the time?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh my god.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fine, I won't rake them. I'll use a leaf blower with a dirty 2-cycle engine instead.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Agreed.  That is why I always use a gas powered blower to blow them into the street.  It is important to do this frequently so they don't build up (daily is best if possible).  If you can do this around 7:00 a.m. each day, you will allow the grass under the tree to get the most available sun during the day so feel free to start early.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So what's the deal with these trees loosing their leaves every winter?  They are worse than the worst New York litterer... it's awful!
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Taught my kids when the trees don't have leaves you can see tree butts. My wife's not amused.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

losing.  I just committed the typo I hate the most.. damn
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I actually had a woman ask me where all of the baby birds were in the winter.
As we were tromping through two feet of freshly fallen snow.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I just had to add silly details...
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's with you losing all your hair subby? Huh!? People ask you about that!?

Jeesh...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Who are the ad wizards who came up with that?!
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If they don't spend their leaf budget every year they don't get as much leaf money the next year.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Also add the support and protection of fungus and other "soil" biome/decay inhabitants/nutrient processors and a very small but possibly significant insulating/warming that the blanket of leaves and critters provide.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
TRY TO REMEMBER The Brothers Four-Campfire 14
Youtube LUZpjW7QHGo
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My understanding of leaf biology is as follows:

Leaves are there for the purpose of collecting sunlight, which in turn is used by the plant as the energy needed for photosynthesis.  The tree sends out the leaves, along with new growth (more leaves = mores collected sunlight) for the entirety of the growing season.  The tree will do its best to keep water in these leaves all throughout the season.  When times get tough, the leaves are the first place the tree pulls the water back from.  This is why sometimes, when things are really bad, a tree will drop its leaves early.

The same rule applies when the weather changes, the growing season is over, and keeping water in those leaves is no longer beneficial.  The tree needs to "hibernate" for lack of a better term.  It pulls the water out from its extremities, and closes things down for the cold months when there is less sun, less water that isn't frozen, and waits until conditions improve.

Those leaves, once depleted of water become dry and brittle.  They fall to the ground for their organic material to be used in other places.  Be it food for worms, compressing to soil, clogging gutters, or just blowing all over the place for a few weeks.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because that how deciduous trees do.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WaPo paywalled.  Can we get a Slatesplanation of this inanity?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ella & Louis - Autumn in New York (HD)
Youtube 50zL8TnMBN8
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have two huge silver maples in my yard. I love leaves so much that, once they fall off, I don't rake or mulch, instead I carefully wash and place each individual leaf in its own 1-qt. Ziploc bag and then wait for a rainy day to drive around Minneapolis placing one bag in every open storm sewer and help release them back into nature like they're retiring and going on a well-deserved Mississippi River cruise.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is in their section KidsPost. Subby must have missed that. (missed learning about this when he was a kid)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby, we'll get to this after we finally understand magnets.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

After holding tightly to their leaves all summer, in the fall trees let their leaves loose.

See, you weren't (totally) wrong.
 
