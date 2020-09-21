 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The next Covid-19 superspreader concert series is brought to you by Sanford Health   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We ain't real smart in this state.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The upper decks are closed, technically limiting the crowd to 50 percent capacity.

yeah, 50% capacity is supposed to mean block every other seat throughout the venue, not have half the place 0% full and 100% full in the other half

why are they even bothering making a show of limiting it?  the people who would think it was ok to go don't care if they are packed with sardines, and 50% is too dense for most people who are actually trying to not be plague rats.  hell, tell the fire marshal that maximum occupancy rules are infringing your constitutional rights and try to jam as many in there are physically possible
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You big dummy!
 
wantingout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOL just like the Sturgis super-spreader event that turned out to be all hype?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Follow the money.
 
Stibium
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL just like the Sturgis super-spreader event that turned out to be all hype?


You mean the one that doubled the case rate?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't charge a premium for health services if everyone's healthy.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: The upper decks are closed, technically limiting the crowd to 50 percent capacity.

yeah, 50% capacity is supposed to mean block every other seat throughout the venue, not have half the place 0% full and 100% full in the other half

why are they even bothering making a show of limiting it?  the people who would think it was ok to go don't care if they are packed with sardines, and 50% is too dense for most people who are actually trying to not be plague rats.  hell, tell the fire marshal that maximum occupancy rules are infringing your constitutional rights and try to jam as many in there are physically possible


I think an old strategy is emerging or becoming dominant.  Futility.

see, there will be "social distance" and "limit to 50%" and yet, cases will still emerge.  Claims will be made that these regulations don't really work so why should we bother.  Gonna get the 'rona no matter what.

"We half-assed everything and are out of ideas"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anybody in the Sioux Falls region who does catch COVID-19 at the Sanford Arena show hosted by Sanford Health can get tested at a Sanford lab and seek help at one of the Sanford hospitals.

Normally I would laugh, but what's happening is pants-on-head ignorant. Shame on you for endorsing this, Sanford Health.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Denny Sanford has his own troubles in the form of a search warrant for child pornography that was executed at his home last month. The investigation originated with state authorities but has since gone federal.

Ruh roh.

Fun factoid. Denny Sanford wanted to buy the Vikings back in the mid-oughts.  For whatever reason the NFL wasn't impressed with his finances, although he seems to have money to burn.  So he settled for slapping his name one pretty much every stationary object in South Dakota instead.

/this post brought to you by the Denny Sanford Memorial Tree Stump
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Anybody in the Sioux Falls region who does catch COVID-19 at the Sanford Arena show hosted by Sanford Health can get tested at a Sanford lab and seek help at one of the Sanford hospitals.

Normally I would laugh, but what's happening is pants-on-head ignorant. Shame on you for endorsing this, Sanford Health.


Got damn, I was making a joke w/o reading the article. They really are doing it that way.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wantingout: LOL just like the Sturgis super-spreader event that turned out to be all hype?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stibium: wantingout: LOL just like the Sturgis super-spreader event that turned out to be all hype?

You mean the one that doubled the case rate?


That has been been proven to have NOT doubled the case rate?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: You big dummy!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wantingout: Stibium: wantingout: LOL just like the Sturgis super-spreader event that turned out to be all hype?

You mean the one that doubled the case rate?

That has been been proven to have NOT doubled the case rate?


That hockey stick hook in the post just above you, do you think that's random?
 
Stibium
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wantingout: Stibium: wantingout: LOL just like the Sturgis super-spreader event that turned out to be all hype?

You mean the one that doubled the case rate?

That has been been proven to have NOT doubled the case rate?


https://www.argusleader.com/story/new​s​/crime/2020/09/03/south-dakotas-covid-​19-surge-worst-nation-coronavirus/5701​689002/

You're right, it increased five-fold.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fraking bunch of Skaven.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
South DaCOVID
 
