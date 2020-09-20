 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Tennessean)   Covid-19 denying politician dies of hoax. If you can't lead by being a good example, then be a warning   (tennessean.com) divider line
80
    More: Obvious, Facebook, Death, Pandemic, Davidson County, Tennessee, Prayer, Davidson County, North Carolina, Robbie Tenpenny, heavy heart  
•       •       •

2500 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 7:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



80 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


It's the internet, so you're pissing upwind, but you're right. We don't have to be civil when we're debating this sh*tstain's evil opinions. But we don't have to be cruel to his grieving family either.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Algebrat: NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.

It's the internet, so you're pissing upwind, but you're right. We don't have to be civil when we're debating this sh*tstain's evil opinions. But we don't have to be cruel to his grieving family either.


I'm not quite to the point of joining in on the cruelty, but I understand it.  We mock and vilify Hitler and crew for their actions, choices, and words that got innocent people destroyed and turned society upside down.

The family could have refused to allow the cause of death to be released.  That's happened many times in the past.  It's possible they specifically announced the cause of death for a reason.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Algebrat: NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.

It's the internet, so you're pissing upwind, but you're right. We don't have to be civil when we're debating this sh*tstain's evil opinions. But we don't have to be cruel to his grieving family either.

I'm not quite to the point of joining in on the cruelty, but I understand it.  We mock and vilify Hitler and crew for their actions, choices, and words that got innocent people destroyed and turned society upside down.

The family could have refused to allow the cause of death to be released.  That's happened many times in the past.  It's possible they specifically announced the cause of death for a reason.


There's a reason why, when Trump said "take out their families" about ISIS, we collectively said NO.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Serious question...where has Louie Gomert (sp?) lately?

Last I heard, he was quarantining cuz of a positive 'rona test.  Then he said he got it BECAUSE of the mask...oh, and he was gonna take chloraquine.

Is he alive?  Are the GOP hiding his death?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Corona Cure: Serious question...where has Louie Gomert (sp?) lately?

Last I heard, he was quarantining cuz of a positive 'rona test.  Then he said he got it BECAUSE of the mask...oh, and he was gonna take chloraquine.

Is he alive?  Are the GOP hiding his death?


https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/loc​a​l/gohmert-talks-covid-19-recovery-upda​tes-on-vaccines/501-6c5aee1b-2135-4628​-990e-2edbe23ba3d9

My guess is he never really had it. I'm surprised he didn't say Trump prayed over him to white republican Jesus and he was healed.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NotCodger: His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


Yes they do.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they face this loss."

Haha. Totally appropriate.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: NotCodger: His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.

Yes they do.


Welcome to my "Ignore" list.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adblock-fail, link gets a downvote.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmythology [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't believe in a verifiable fact and it ends up being your death it isn't a tragedy, it's a suicide. It's a shame you decided to go out that way but there isn't any conclusion we can come to other than you were happy to go out that way to uphold your beliefs. We should respect the deceased's decision and skip mourning and just acknowledge that they wanted badly enough to die that they rejected reality to do so.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: "My thoughts and prayers are with his family as they face this loss."

Haha. Totally appropriate.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember, kids: play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Your opinions do not disprove facts.

COVID is real. COVID can kill. Wearing a mask and social distancing can help protect you from getting it. Listening to conservatives who don't believe in it and think "wearing a mask" isn't conducive to American freedom are putting your lives at risk just to "stick it to the libs."
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


Counterpoint:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noticed that this gentleman/hoax denier was a HS graduate.

Too bad he didn't pursue any additional education that could have allowed him to use logic and reason and apply it to his life.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he did have the pre-existing condition of being alive, so that was a factor.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those nefarious libs will truly stop at nothing to perpetuate this conspiracy.   Diabolical!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corona Cure: Serious question...where has Louie Gomert (sp?) lately?

Last I heard, he was quarantining cuz of a positive 'rona test.  Then he said he got it BECAUSE of the mask...oh, and he was gonna take chloraquine.

Is he alive?  Are the GOP hiding his death?


Good question. Also, what are the other fascist luminaries up to?

For example, I haven't heard anything recently about Tomi Lahren, after her quite public query about why it was so difficult for liberals to understand hand washing. And didn't Rush Limbaugh test positive? What happened there? In fact, that whole stable of tired nags - Levin, Hannity, Savage, O'Reilly,...  seems to have dropped from sight, at least in the news I'm reading.

Curious minds, and all that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My thoughts and prayers:

May he rot in the embrace of Great Nurgle for all eternity. Atchoo!
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


Oh yes they do.  Willfully-ignorant farker probably took some people with him.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Noticed that this gentleman/hoax denier was a HS graduate.

Too bad he didn't pursue any additional education that could have allowed him to use logic and reason and apply it to his life.


High school in Tennessee?  The Bible's a bit light on viruses, so, perhaps he can be excused...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: Corona Cure: Serious question...where has Louie Gomert (sp?) lately?

Last I heard, he was quarantining cuz of a positive 'rona test.  Then he said he got it BECAUSE of the mask...oh, and he was gonna take chloraquine.

Is he alive?  Are the GOP hiding his death?

https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/loca​l/gohmert-talks-covid-19-recovery-upda​tes-on-vaccines/501-6c5aee1b-2135-4628​-990e-2edbe23ba3d9

My guess is he never really had it. I'm surprised he didn't say Trump prayed over him to white republican Jesus and he was healed.


That seems rather sacrilegious. Trump wouldn't pray to Jesus. He would merely lay hands on Louie and cure him directly. Isn't that what God-Emperors do?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.

Counterpoint:

[Fark user image 425x425]


Lets all go dance on his grave while laughing at him and his family.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


Read your accout page.

"I expected to have a lot of spare time when I retired, but that hasn't happened yet. Any day now..... "

Don't. Stay busy. Find purpose. Always have purpose, particularly when old and retired. It helps keep you alive.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't join in on the celebration of the loss of life.

But I have to say, god damn it, GOP.. LEARN.  LEARN.  LEARN.

The WOPR computer in WarGames learned easier than you do.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/I do love morons.
//Dead one's especially.
///Slachies!!!!
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I'm sure he was someone special to a few people close to them and I know losing someone can be tough.  However, if a bus full of Westboro Baptist Church protestors drove off a cliff I would say it's a shame only in regards to them not seeing how wrong they were and get to work for a better cause. Since that day never came, they all died arseholes-and when the world has fewer arseholes in it then there is some silver lining. This turd dying of COVID had a silver lining.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Algebrat: There's a reason why, when Trump said "take out their families" about ISIS, we collectively said NO.


Gallagher didn't say no - and got a Trump pardon. Trump doesn't have any problem going after families.
Neoither do his followers, of which this trailer-ape was one.
F**K him, and f**k his shiatty family that produced him.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I'm saddened by this news. Tony and I very seldom voted with each other but we respected each other. Prayers and condolences go out to the Tenpenny family. We have to continue to take COVID seriously until herd immunity is achieved," Matthews said.

He did his part by become one of the 2.5 million Americans that will need to die in order to *maybe* get to herd immunity.

Also, it would be great if we could get some of those "don't render aid" bracelets for deniers, no reason to have them soaking up medical resources when they can just go home and get over their "cold".
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On the bright side, one less trump voter.

Maybe two if this makes his widow come to her senses.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: Sorry, I'm sure he was someone special to a few people close to them and I know losing someone can be tough.  However, if a bus full of Westboro Baptist Church protestors drove off a cliff I would say it's a shame only in regards to them not seeing how wrong they were and get to work for a better cause. Since that day never came, they all died arseholes-and when the world has fewer arseholes in it then there is some silver lining. This turd dying of COVID had a silver lining.


The FarKKK Phony Empathy for Nazis Brigade is in full masturbatory mode this morning.
The last excuse Fascists can find to bleat their own shiat version of virtue signalling at liberals.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, but really he died in a motorcycle accident.  He just happen to have Covid and the doctors ruled it a Covid death so they could rake in that sweet sweet Covid money.

/Or that is what the Facebook Derp I see says.
//Although I think they have moved on to other Derp
///Derp
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotCodger: His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


the shiat apple doesn't fall far from the shiat tree
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That Hemsworth face is so great.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If only there was some sort of process whereby we could study the structure and behaviour of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was a leader. He influenced people. He chose to do so based on political expediency instead of medical reality, and it is all but certain that people got sick as a result and some may have died.

Attacking his family is shiatty AF, but the guy himself deserves no sympathy. More than that - he deserves to be held up as an example of what believing in Trump leads to.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotCodger: kudayta: NotCodger: His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.

Yes they do.

Welcome to my "Ignore" list.


This.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican . His family doesn't deserve this.


I can't find your comment welcoming someone to your ignore list. Must be blocked already. I followed your lead.
Of course I fumbled and accidentally put you on the list and not them.
Anyway, welcome back and thanks for being rational
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NotCodger: His politics don't matter.


if there was a D after his name, would he be dead
 
sourballs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He got nailed
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube GgnClrx8N2k
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


People say that everytime someone dies, and I've come to the conclusion they're wrong.

His politics are kind of the reason he's dead, and certainly the reason some people are glad he's dead.

His family? They should have been embarrassed by his behavior and his beliefs. Someone of them hopefully have the awareness to say "you know what? He was an asshole and I'm glad he's dead!"

If his family hadn't tolerated his behavior and toxic beliefs maybe he would hsve reconsidered them.

Guilt by association.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, his 'profession' or the way he made a living was that he and his wife owned a rehab facility.  Since they're not medically trained in any way, I suspect that they were of the grifter types who make money by exploiting addicts and then warehousing them while collecting their Medicaid benefits, and then throwing them out on the street after the benefits run out.  And they never actually 'treat' them.  Just a wild guess.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotCodger: His family doesn't deserve this.


Yes they farking well do. Fark him and fark his family. I'm far more sympathetic to the people this dumbshiat got infected because he couldn't be bothered to listen to the smart people. I will never get tired of laughing at these dumbasses who insist the virus is a hoax and then, deservingly, die of it.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Algebrat: NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.

It's the internet, so you're pissing upwind, but you're right. We don't have to be civil when we're debating this sh*tstain's evil opinions. But we don't have to be cruel to his grieving family either.


Peter Capaldi's last words on Doctor Who are something we all need to learn to embrace, especially after Trump.
"Never be cruel, never be cowardly. Hatred is always foolish. Love is always wise. Always try to be nice, and never fail to be kind."
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Tony was a far-right Republican during his entire career. He would frequently add pro-Trump, anti-mask, anti-BLM, and COVID hoax posts to his Facebook page.

Yes, there is some karma involved with his becoming infected and not surviving, but some of the comments posted to his page since he died have been vicious. His politics don't matter. His family doesn't deserve this.


Deserve ain't got nothin' to dooooo wit it.

Am I gonna pile on his family?  No.  Am I going to jump in front of the freight train that's barreling down on them?  Also no.
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.