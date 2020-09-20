 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   You know that doctor who has been accused of performing unneeded and non consented to hysterectomies on immigrants at the ICE facility? Apparently the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology doesn't know him, but the court system already does   (msn.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Dr. Mahendra Amin, the physician accused of performing unwanted or unnecessary gynecological procedures at an immigrant detention facility,  is not certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG), The Daily Beast reported."

"Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy-just about everybody," Wooten said of one doctor who she described as "the uterus collector."

"Amin, The Daily Beast reported, has maintained an active license with the Georgia Composite Medical Board and has practiced in Douglas, Georgia for at least twenty years. In addition to working in his own private practice, he has served as the medical director for the labor and delivery department at Irwin County Hospital.

According to court records obtained by the outlet, Amin has settled lawsuits with at least two former patients or patients' families. In one case, Amin was accused of discharging a pregnant patient when her test results showed "life-threatening abnormal lab values." After returning to the hospital with contractions, bleeding, and high blood pressure, the suit alleges, the patient received an emergency cesarean section and died thereafter. "

So ICE hires fetishists and butchers as doctors.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

This is my shocked face. Did you not see that coming.

Nice to know we advanced to having our own Mengele.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
outline:

https://outline.com/98JhuL
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at what you have done, Evangelicals. Look at it. The blood of these women, who were sterilized without cause, is on your hands.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amin was identified as the doctor named in a complaint filed to the Office of the Inspector general on behalf of a whistleblower who previously worked as a nurse in the Irwin County Detention Center

Sounds like it's time for some severe justice to be dealt ... to the whistleblower, sadly.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Look at what you have done, Evangelicals. Look at it. The blood of these women, who were sterilized without cause, is on your hands.


I don't see why it should bother them. They only care about life when it's a fetus. No fetus involved here, so they won't give a shiat.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And yet, he will walk.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Confiscate his TARDIS.
 
phenn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
For anyone who would like to know a bit more about the subject of eugenics in the United States, I would like to recommend the book, 'War Against the Weak' by Edwin Black. It is eye-opening on a number of levels and important history we should probably all be familiar with.

https://waragainsttheweak.com/
 
johnny queso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i have no farking words.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hissatsu: iheartscotch: Look at what you have done, Evangelicals. Look at it. The blood of these women, who were sterilized without cause, is on your hands.

I don't see why it should bother them. They only care about life when it's a fetus. No fetus involved here, so they won't give a shiat.


This directly goes against what they say their god wants
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Uterus collector"

Y I K E S
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, it's really no surprise that, in the time of Trump, his American Gestapo would have their own Dr. Mengele. I'm horrified, yes. But surprised? Not in the slightest.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Discovery in the imminent lawsuits is gonna be interesting.  And disgusting.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh cool1, we've gone full-farking Mengele.

1 Not actually cool.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This IS a repeat of hiring Nazis after WW2.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hissatsu: iheartscotch: Look at what you have done, Evangelicals. Look at it. The blood of these women, who were sterilized without cause, is on your hands.

I don't see why it should bother them. They only care about life when it's a fetus. No fetus involved here, so they won't give a shiat.


They don't care because in their eyes those women arent even human beings..
 
padraig
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's the kind of crap we sent people to the gallow for, after the Nuremberg's trials.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Membership with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology is voluntary.  Not being a member is meaningless since it is entirely voluntary.
 
freidog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can we just grind him up into chum and throw it into a shark tank already?
After a fair trial of course...
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
board certification is a voluntary process.  headline is inflammatory and misleading.  his actions are in question, not his credentials.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This sounds like a war crime.  War crimes are impeachable, right?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: board certification is a voluntary process.  headline is inflammatory and misleading.  his actions are in question, not his credentials.


Sorry, this is the Raving And Accusations thread. The Logic And Analysis thread is down the hall.

buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Medic Zero:  Nice to know we advanced to having our own Mengele.

The Right Stuff gave a little attention to what german scientists voluntarily sought sponsor of their work from Nazi managers, and Boys From Brazil through a net over what number of paperclips were lost in the name of expediency and, well, an elite has to have something to hold to be an elite.

Spike Lee made a freshman film (bank heist plots and horror are Hollywood's litmus for upcoming talent = if you make money with those two seemingly exhausted tropes, producers who have bank accounts will trust your aesthetic choices involving "art") using the booty of the Wolf and his lieutenants as a narrative device. But "facts" about the attempted Reich are few and far between when it comes to those final days of its defeat. As they should have been...then.

Only relatively recently, there's that fun movie about Nazi art with a star-studded cast that includes George Clooney that's "more" factual than an elite has allowed before, so it's a mistake to gloss Mengele's records and primary source de-briefing interviews as a "known" reference. Especially his amorality married to grotesque techniques of savagely cutting and submitting human subjects to conditions westerners glibly describe as medieval. It's a mistake too assume his methods were not steeped in the conventions and assumptions of medicine from that time and his license to work without ethic wouldn't seek answers medical practice still seeks to ask.

Because those records and clinical descriptions were captured, and most likely by the military services of the United States.
 
wage0048 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

padraig: That's the kind of crap we sent people to the gallow for, after the Nuremberg's trials.


Yeah, my first thought about this guy is that he needs to be hanged - slowly.

My second thought was that he should be given a fair trial first.
 
LoneCoon [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phenn: For anyone who would like to know a bit more about the subject of eugenics in the United States, I would like to recommend the book, 'War Against the Weak' by Edwin Black. It is eye-opening on a number of levels and important history we should probably all be familiar with.

https://waragainsttheweak.com/


Having read this while waiting at a tire shop, I have to say, read it somewhere you have a place to put it down because while excellent, it's a heavy read.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

padraig: That's the kind of crap we sent people to the gallow for, after the Nuremberg's trials.


We need to either apologize for gaming them then,
Or continue to hang them now.

I will not apologize.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wait. How the fark was he a L&D medical director and not an OB?
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Membership with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology is voluntary.  Not being a member is meaningless since it is entirely voluntary.


Absolutely.
That is the crux of this article and issue.
Good job!
 
garlicmonkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If an investigation shows this to be true, we need to find out how far up the chain of command that his actions were approved of or even directed.   It will be very easy for ICE to claim this is the action of a rogue doctor.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jjorsett: ltdanman44: board certification is a voluntary process.  headline is inflammatory and misleading.  his actions are in question, not his credentials.

Sorry, this is the Raving And Accusations thread. The Logic And Analysis thread is down the hall.

[Fark user image image 420x230]


Lol. There is no Logic and Analysis thread is there?
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wait. How the fark was he a L&D medical director and not an OB?


Georgia.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: board certification is a voluntary process.  headline is inflammatory and misleading.  his actions are in question, not his credentials.


Sure, just a coincidence that the doctor used just so happened to also be a doctor that doesn't feel the need to voluntarily join a a board certification organization.

Almost as if someone who was diligent about such things wouldn't be party to such acts.

Totally coincidence.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This is my shocked face. Did you not see that coming.

Nice to know we advanced to having our own Mengele.


THE CRUELTY IS THE POINT.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He didn't HAVE to be board certified, so it's all OK guys.  He probably washes his hands and socks, too, so you know, those women deserved eugenics at the hands of Conservatives, just as Jesus intended.

/Nice thread you got here, R's
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A doctor over here in VA is looking at doing practically a life sentence over that sorta thing. Treat this Mengele-esque ghoul in kind.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/virginia-do​c​tor-allegedly-tied-womens-fallopian-tu​bes-performed/story?id=66893437

"While board certification is a voluntary process, physicians often pursue certification to expand their skillset and establish credibility with patients"

Why the living farking hell would you be able to practice it without getting certified and proving you know what the fark you're doing?!? Especially when dealing with one of the most complex parts of human anatomy?
 
