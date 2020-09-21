 Skip to content
The UK is at the breaking point with Covid-19
14
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make sure to put a mask over that stiff upper lip.
 
August11
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in a "super zip" in the northeast US: super educated, high income households.

Saturday the wife and I went on a bike ride through town. A majority of people were mask-less, shoulder to shoulder, while watching their kids play lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball.

An acquaintance of ours, a surgeon in town, can't leave her house as her son, a lacrosse star, is struggling with Covid, lungs ravaged.

Yeah. We are ALL screwed.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Make sure to put a mask over that stiff upper lip.


And your nose, too.
 
SirPenguin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The UK just needs to tell Covid to fark off like they did with the EU ... I'm sure that will be easy to accomplish and quick and painless!

#brovid
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
UK at 'critical point' over Covid-19, top scientists to tell public

Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Voters overwhelming chose Johnson. Now they get what they voted for.
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"the chief medical officer for England, Chris Whitty..."

Call the Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have they blamed Spain yet? It's expected
 
not enough beer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Voters overwhelming chose Johnson. Now they get what they voted for.


In fairness to the UK it has come raging back throughout Western Europe for the most parts. France had like 13k cases the other day. That would be something like 65k US cases roughly. Germany and Italy are the only two who still really have in check of the large countries.
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't imagine why...

Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
kdawg7736
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lord help them all.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Lord help them all.


God save the Queen.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
UK is definitely going under lockdown again. Will be a shiatshow.
 
