 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Zealand Herald)   Nurse please, the emergency medical line is not your personal erotica zone   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
13
    More: Facepalm, Gold Coast, Queensland, Nursing, Health care provider, Health hotline nurse, Health care, Queensland Health, Hospital, Patient  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 5:30 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Pics or GTFO.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: [Fark user image 220x220]


Helloooooooooooo Nurse!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Oh You will come to know, when the oil hits the anus
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The nurse in question, who is currently not working, is believed to have five years experience.

I'm sure she's busy offering sound medical advice on Chaturbate.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
to masturbate under the shower and rub oil on her anus.

For shame, subby.  Do you see where this headline should've gone?  Let this be a lesson
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So you're telling me that's not a regular showering activity?

Awkward.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

markie_farkie: So you're telling me that's not a regular showering activity?

Awkward.


Hey if your Old Folks Home allows it, you're all good
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
During her days at college she probably was a phone sex gal. She's just remembering the good ole times of the past.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, brave new world.

With such people in it!
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
willabr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No mention if worked or not... Just saying.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: During her days at college she probably was a phone sex gal. She's just remembering the good ole times of the past.


Of course people are assuming the nurse was female.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.