(London Evening Standard)   Because of the pandemic, the Cheddar Caves will be closed, denying the public all of their 300-million years of cheesy goodness   (standard.co.uk) divider line
It is most famous for being home to Britain's oldest complete skeleton - known as Cheddar Man - which was buried in Gough's Cave some 9,000 years ago.

I want to know more about Cheddar Man.  Here's his entry on wikipedia.  A little bit of Cheddar Man in every block of cheese.  Haunted cheese?  That's up to this week's host of the Midnight Society on this episode of Are You Afraid of the Dark.
 
A gouda headline.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
So the exit, that's through the gift shop had to be closed?
 
