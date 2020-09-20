 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   New Zealand spanked covid so hard that they accidentally eliminated influenza   (theguardian.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Influenza, Pandemic, influenza cases, Health systems, low levels of flu, last year, New Zealand, South America  
•       •       •

850 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We also went hard on flu vaccinations this year due to the quite reasonable belief that you don't want to suffer a double-whammy of Covid and the flu at the same time.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The health care industry was already reeling from the downturn in all sorts of treatments since the pandemic began, and now this? Fortunately Americans will take take actions to avoid the flu shortages seen in other countries.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did the same thing on my property with red ants. I went after them so hard that now there's no more ants.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, are there any NZ Farkers looking to hire a fellow Farker with two film degrees?
 
JayCab
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Northern hemisphere countries that are actively suppressing Covid-19 to some degree should get a lot of protection [from influenza] by doing that."

Meanwhile, we just get to suck on the "freedom" brought upon us by farking morons.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sort of hoping for the same effect here. I am a firm believer in influenza vaccines, but if soap and water can do the job, why not? I now put soap in the little container I use for my partial plate over night.

If you didn't rinse the soap off, it would possibly do a job on your digestion because soap is not for internal use, but hey, alcohol. People pay good money to be sick and waste good food and drink.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop hyping up New Zealand, dammit. I won't have any chance of emigrating there if it becomes too popular.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much do you wanna bet the U.S. will have record number of flu cases?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there's always a downside. sure, you won't get sick, but you gotta live in a hellhole like this

outsideonline.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whisper in the wind: How much do you wanna bet the U.S. will have record number of flu cases?


I can't see that happening. As bad as our response has been, it's still a radical change in people's routines. It just won't have the opportunity to spread.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crinz83: there's always a downside. sure, you won't get sick, but you gotta live in a hellhole like this

[outsideonline.com image 500x800]


I know someone who was in NZ when the pandemic started. She made a video of their road trips and every scene was that beautiful. Amazing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

crinz83: there's always a downside. sure, you won't get sick, but you gotta live in a hellhole like this

[outsideonline.com image 500x800]


Looks like New Mexico with water and good roads.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Low ≠ eliminated, subster.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-541​8​6359

Balance.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So sick people staying away from other people means the flu can't spread? You don't say!

Maybe we should continue, after the pandemic ends, to respect others' personal space.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 407x750]
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-5418​6359

Balance.


Not really accurate or useful though.. that is the quarter TO June, i.e. includes the time when the country was in hard level 4 lockdown. The short hard hit and alleviate long term damage was the actual plan. We are in fact already out of that recession and improving.
 
Weng
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MBooda: Low ≠ eliminated, subster.


Zero detected cases since April is pretty eliminated by flu standards
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image image 407x750]
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-5418​6359

Balance.


Well let's see how much better America did with all the "freedom" we had in comparison during that same timeframe.

https://www.bea.gov/news/2020/gross-do​mestic-product-2nd-quarter-2020-advanc​e-estimate-and-annual-update#:~:text=C​urrent%E2%80%91dollar%20GDP%20decrease​d%2034.3,table%201%20and%20table%203).

Current‑dollar GDP decreased 34.3 percent, or $2.15 trillion, in the second quarter to a level of $19.41 trillion. In the first quarter, GDP decreased 3.4 percent, or $186.3 billion (table 1 and table 3).

So our Laissez Faire approach to COVID-19 didn't result in a better economy after all huh?
 
DemonEater
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 407x750]
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-5418​6359

Balance.


And how bad is the US recession?
According to Wikipedia:  "Real GDP was forecast to fall at a nearly 38% annual rate in the second quarter, or 11.2% versus the prior quarter"

So they took an extra 1% in order to eliminate the virus while we killed 200,000 people.

And then of course in a year, compare their trajectory to ours, and see who did better in Q3 and Q4.  I bet you it's the people who can have public events, bars, restaurants, and so on.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 407x750]
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-5418​6359

Balance.


The US dropped 32% GDP, had 200,000 dead and is still in the middle of a crippling pandemic which shows no signs of slowing.

Points to NZ I'd say.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the hell is the southern hemisphere?
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: What the hell is the southern hemisphere?


The one on top.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: [Fark user image 407x750]
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-5418​6359

Balance.


Hmm.. Face recession, or be dead.. HMMMMMMM
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Showoffs
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weng: MBooda: Low ≠ eliminated, subster.

Zero detected cases since April is pretty eliminated by flu standards


Great news! That means we've eliminated the flu in our house and the immediate neighborhood.

/you're welcome
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.