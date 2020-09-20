 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WOWT Omaha)   Chicken shiat racist is chicken, shiat, racist   (wowt.com) divider line
49
    More: Followup, Jake Gardner, Suicide, shooting death of James Scurlock, Gardner's attorney, grand jury, Gardner's arrest, degree assault, death of James Scurlock  
•       •       •

2457 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 8:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the rest of you ratf*ckers take note and follow his lead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like my racists chicken ... breaded and deep-fried.

Call me Auntie Fa.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.  Stop.  Come back.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Womp
F*cking
Womp
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he was afraid of prison.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: All the rest of you ratf*ckers take note and follow his lead.


They always get the order wrong.
They need to do it BEFORE killing somebody else.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coward.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try him in absentia.

And if convicted, seize all assets (except debts) which would otherwise be inherited by his next of kin, including his body. Then destroy his body and assets, and send his family/estate a bill for the destruction.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Try him in absentia.

And if convicted, seize all assets (except debts) which would otherwise be inherited by his next of kin, including his body. Then destroy his body and assets, and send his family/estate a bill for the destruction.


Well, they could go after his estate civilly. You can't really prosecute a dead person criminally.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess Hillary Clinton got to him first.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good riddance.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a surprise that the people who are so afraid of protestors they start shooting are total cowards.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the money
he just saved the tax payers.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't criticize; he did the right thing.

Yes, he could have offed himself in public, letting people watch, take video, cheer... but these are quibbles.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide? I bet them Anteefuhs killed him!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry MAGAts. Racist hate skeleton and Baba Yaga impersonator Ann Coulter is coming to the rescue and lying just as fast as she can tweet.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See suicide can make the world a better place.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goof for him! I just wish he had killed himself before he shot and killed James Scurlock.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As alluded to in TFA, don't let smoke and mirrors distract from the fact the DA was not going to bring charges in the first place.  That needs to be fixed (though the check and balance of a Grand Jury worked I guess).
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark... You're slipping...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well,epsteinthatepsteinsettleseps​teinthat.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does anyone know if there's a coroners report or death certificate?  Not to quible, but there are a lot of racists in Oregon and it would be the perfect place for someone like this to fake their death and hide out...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


real shame
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Does anyone know if there's a coroners report or death certificate?  Not to quible, but there are a lot of racists in Oregon and it would be the perfect place for someone like this to fake their death and hide out...


Is the short form death certificate enough, or is the most sincerely dead long musical form needed?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm ashamed to say I'm going to need a refresher on this one.  It's a damn shame I can't keep tabs on which racist has done what.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I used to go to that very spot at the Old Market when it was still the "Merchant of Venus" SF book store. The Old Market used to be cool back in the 70's/early 80's, but then yuppies took over and turned it to sh*t like they do to everything they touch. All the OG owners were priced out of the buildings and investors took them over. Now the place is a gentrified snob zone that caters to the rich when they're in town for one week out of the year when Warren Buffet holds his annual Berkshire flauntfest.
 
quiotu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: As alluded to in TFA, don't let smoke and mirrors distract from the fact the DA was not going to bring charges in the first place.  That needs to be fixed (though the check and balance of a Grand Jury worked I guess).


Yeah, as someone from Omaha, lemme tell you little about this fine stroke of bullshiat this city did with the incident.

This guy supposedly has PTSD and had two brain injuries, had an unregistered firearm that was used in the shooting (which is required in the city), and they let this scared little shiat go after basically refusing to take anyone's videos or testimony of the incident. He immediately fled to the west coast.

This guy is the absolute worst example of a veteran and why background and mental health checks should be required. This guy was a known white supremacist, an absolute loony aside from that, and not only basically tweeted that he was sticking around in downtown to protect his property 'military style' but was doing it against the police's orders.

He got just enough time to take the coward's way out before he could be seen for what he really was. And that's a goddamn shame.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: As alluded to in TFA, don't let smoke and mirrors distract from the fact the DA was not going to bring charges in the first place.  That needs to be fixed (though the check and balance of a Grand Jury worked I guess).


DA brought the case to the Grand Jury, who returned the indictment.
If he wasn't going to bring charges, he did it wrong.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'm ashamed to say I'm going to need a refresher on this one.  It's a damn shame I can't keep tabs on which racist has done what.


BLM protests in Omaha, Nebraska
Racist bar owner gets worried that the blah people are walking a little close to his joint.
Racist bar owner steps out with a gun, McCloskey style.
Racist bar owner starts talking smack at and provoking marchers.
Things get heated, racist bar owner lives the Aryan dream.
Racist bar owner ALMOST gets away with it. This sh*t does not flush.
Racist bar owner gets indicted on 4 charges, including manslaughter.
Racist bar owner becomes an hero to save his anus.

Satan: "Well Hello thar."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: johnny_vegas: As alluded to in TFA, don't let smoke and mirrors distract from the fact the DA was not going to bring charges in the first place.  That needs to be fixed (though the check and balance of a Grand Jury worked I guess).

DA brought the case to the Grand Jury, who returned the indictment.
If he wasn't going to bring charges, he did it wrong.


Grand Jury was seated based on a petition filed by the family after the DA decided not to press charges (I believe)
 
sandbar67
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd like to donate a trash can to his family so they can give him a proper burial at the landfill
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

madgonad: I guess he was afraid of prison.


Seems like he could have beaten the manslaughter charge, but no the unregistered gun charge.
He must have had something else in his past that investigators dug up when going through his online activity and social media accounts.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jso2897: King Something: Try him in absentia.

And if convicted, seize all assets (except debts) which would otherwise be inherited by his next of kin, including his body. Then destroy his body and assets, and send his family/estate a bill for the destruction.

Well, they could go after his estate civilly. You can't really prosecute a dead person criminally.


A friend of mine was murdered a few weeks ago by her husband in a murder-suicide. It looks like there won't be much of an estate, which is kind of a relief because a wrongful death lawsuit would prolong the family's agony.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: jso2897: King Something: Try him in absentia.

And if convicted, seize all assets (except debts) which would otherwise be inherited by his next of kin, including his body. Then destroy his body and assets, and send his family/estate a bill for the destruction.

Well, they could go after his estate civilly. You can't really prosecute a dead person criminally.

A friend of mine was murdered a few weeks ago by her husband in a murder-suicide. It looks like there won't be much of an estate, which is kind of a relief because a wrongful death lawsuit would prolong the family's agony.


Oof, I'm very sorry
 
quiotu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: madgonad: I guess he was afraid of prison.

Seems like he could have beaten the manslaughter charge, but no the unregistered gun charge.
He must have had something else in his past that investigators dug up when going through his online activity and social media accounts.


No, he was just a scared damaged veteran who knew he did something wrong and went full metal panic. His attorney said the dude was scared 'he was going to be shot coming back'. That's either a damaged soldier going coward, or a loony getting even loonier to save his own ass.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

quiotu: stoli n coke: madgonad: I guess he was afraid of prison.

Seems like he could have beaten the manslaughter charge, but no the unregistered gun charge.
He must have had something else in his past that investigators dug up when going through his online activity and social media accounts.

No, he was just a scared damaged veteran who knew he did something wrong and went full metal panic. His attorney said the dude was scared 'he was going to be shot coming back'. That's either a damaged soldier going coward, or a loony getting even loonier to save his own ass.


I'm gonna choose "B".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: madgonad: I guess he was afraid of prison.

Seems like he could have beaten the manslaughter charge, but no the unregistered gun charge.
He must have had something else in his past that investigators dug up when going through his online activity and social media accounts.


According to the news video, more evidence came forth to show that it wasn't a case of self-defense and that it backs up the manslaughter charge.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I'd like to donate a trash can to his family so they can give him a proper burial at the landfill


What? Paper bag to good for him?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't keep all these straight anymore.

Regardless, Trump got his race war. Shiat is gonna explode one way or another on or about November 4th.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I can't keep all these straight anymore.

Regardless, Trump got his race war. Shiat is gonna explode one way or another on or about November 4th.


Is it still a race war if 60% of whites are on the side of all the other races?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why of all places did he go to Portland?

I'd be very curious about his travels.
 
mjg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gardner did a great thing in his life - he killed Jake Gardner
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Fark... You're slipping...
[Fark user image 400x174] [View Full Size image _x_]


Also missing:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: All the rest of you ratf*ckers take note and follow his lead.


Remember red hatters, the red hat on your head is a target surveyor's mark, not just a clothing accessory.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I can't keep all these straight anymore.

Regardless, Trump got his race war. Shiat is gonna explode one way or another on or about November 4th.


No way in hell will I be on the side of white supremacists.
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: madgonad: I guess he was afraid of prison.

Seems like he could have beaten the manslaughter charge, but no the unregistered gun charge.
He must have had something else in his past that investigators dug up when going through his online activity and social media accounts.


Besides the overtly racist stuff with violent overtones and racist jokes he kept posting on social media?
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.