 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Columbia Daily Tribune)   Vitrine: A display case, as in 'let's put a thick acrylic vitrine around Thomas Jefferson's grave stone at the University of Missouri so no one will notice we are worried about someone who might remember he owned slaves or raped Sally Hemings"   (columbiatribune.com) divider line
61
    More: Strange, Thomas Jefferson, Thomas Jefferson relics, University of Missouri, task force of staff, various locations, Virginia, statue of a seated Jefferson, new addition Saturday  
•       •       •

964 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lighten up, people. It's not like he was one of the Brittle Brothers.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, and hear me out for a second, stone in temperate, wet regions tends to weather heavily over short amounts of time.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the LockPickingLawyer, and today what I have for you is...
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todd300: This is the LockPickingLawyer, and today what I have for you is...


Love those videos!
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh you spent $20,000 to protect it because of recent vandalism nearby and wanted to keep displaying it?

Challenge accepted
 
mescalito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fire beats plastic.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cares about the grave stone.  Steal the vitrine and give it to a museum.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think most protesters would understand a gravestone is a little different than a random statue.  Jefferson has some huge baggage but everyone is basically allowed a grave and a grave marker, though admittingly one of the sins of the south is that standard honor was often stolen from people of color.  It's different than a large statue in a public square.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: but everyone is basically allowed a grave and a grave marker


How about a certain Bin Laden?
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I'd have said that having a mixed historical legacy doesn't really qualify you for hate or disqualify you from also being a great or important person in the same way that having an entirely negative/harmful impact on history does...

... but this is sort of the city setting up an official "challenge issued" situation for vandals, so that things going to be defiled in some hilariously dramatic way by the end of the month.  No one was seriously considering going after Thomas Jefferson of all people, but they sure as fark are now.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not much chance we'll forget his sins, the way the virtue signalers keep screaming them from the rooftops.

Now here's a question: when you say he "raped Sally Hemings", which is true, what kind of scenario are you picturing in your prurient little minds, bearing in mind they had 17 children over a 40 year relationship?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.


"But what if the slave consents?" is an amazingly hot take.

How do you feel about the age of consent?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.


Did you get that from the NAMBLA brochure?
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Todd300: This is the LockPickingLawyer, and today what I have for you is...

Love those videos!


Be sure to watch him breaking into his wife's beaver and a solemn contemplation on why his 'side beaver,' which is younger, happens to have a smooth opening
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.


Jesus farking Christ.  Are you literally at a klan rally right now typing that comment while your grand wizard is looking over your shoulder to try to impress him with how well you own the libs?

Because I've know guys who with 100% certain were literal klansmen who never expressed an opinion quite that vile, racist, or just generally morally repugnant in public, even when surrounded only by other white boys.

// Admittedly this would have been several decades before Trump was president and a lot of the veneer of civility got stripped away from your end of politics.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: winedrinkingman: but everyone is basically allowed a grave and a grave marker

How about a certain Bin Laden?


He should have been captured and put to work cleaning Jeb's condo.

/Jeb is a MESS
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably the last thing left on Earth that hasn't been turned into a "River Table" by dumping resin all over it and buffing the shiat out of it.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

Did you get that from the NAMBLA brochure?


That's a weird way to spell Russian
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
VITrine?

.. Well that explains some funny looks.
//and the angry policeman.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...must be the aCRYLLIC letters.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

Did you get that from the NAMBLA brochure?


It was rape, because slaves could not consent.

But there's no reason at all to imagine Hemings was dragged screaming down the hall every night and beaten into submission before a brutal penetration. They were together 40 years. Hemings was Martha Jefferson's half-sister by a slave woman on the fathers plantation, and she came with Martha when she was married to Jefferson.

Their relationship, after Martha died young, was much more complex than "he raped her every night".
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vitrification. As in:

vitrify barrels of radioactive waste and bury them 1000 feet below the water table in the salt deposits of Arizona.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: what kind of scenario are you picturing in your prurient little minds, bearing in mind they had 17 children over a 40 year relationship?


40 years and 17 children? That's a no holes barred scenario. And no "denying them my essence".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There's not much chance we'll forget his sins, the way the virtue signalers keep screaming them from the rooftops.

Now here's a question: when you say he "raped Sally Hemings", which is true, what kind of scenario are you picturing in your prurient little minds, bearing in mind they had 17 children over a 40 year relationship?


Thomas Jefferson was six-feet-two-and-a-half-inches, 181 lbs, if that helps people visualize better,
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Vitrification. As in:

vitrify barrels of radioactive waste and bury them 1000 feet below the water table in the salt deposits of Arizona.


No need to bury it the heat hate will turn it into a nice obsidian.

/It's a dry hate
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bthom37: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

"But what if the slave consents?" is an amazingly hot take.

How do you feel about the age of consent?


what was the age of consent back in a time when a 13yr old could marry?  stop looking at the past with the eyes of the present. different time
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, he is certainly not going to get covered in kisses like Oscar Wilde's grave.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benalto: There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??


girls dig writers.  it doesn't have to be sexual.  :>
 
Cythraul
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.


Did he violently rape her?  Most of what we know about their "relationship" would suggest he did not.

However, how can one truly give consent when that one is literally the property of the other?
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: Benalto: There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??

girls dig writers.  it doesn't have to be sexual.  :>


That action is reserved for Victor Noir's grave.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is Jefferson buried in Missouri, of all places? That's what I want to know.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: NM Volunteer: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

Did you get that from the NAMBLA brochure?

It was rape, because slaves could not consent.

But there's no reason at all to imagine Hemings was dragged screaming down the hall every night and beaten into submission before a brutal penetration. They were together 40 years. Hemings was Martha Jefferson's half-sister by a slave woman on the fathers plantation, and she came with Martha when she was married to Jefferson.

Their relationship, after Martha died young, was much more complex than "he raped her every night".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: bthom37: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

"But what if the slave consents?" is an amazingly hot take.

How do you feel about the age of consent?

what was the age of consent back in a time when a 13yr old could marry?  stop looking at the past with the eyes of the present. different time


13 year old girls have been 13 year old girls since the evolution of humans.  It is creepy no matter what the calendar says.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Benalto: There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??


The grave was defaced years ago when someone made off with the monument's testicles. They've since been replaced. Wiki says they're now made of silver.

It only says lipstick. Not a gender.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Todd300: This is the LockPickingLawyer, and today what I have for you is...


It's only fair to throw Bosnian Bill into the mix.  Both quality lockpickers.

/Still waiting for Sparrows to reintroduce LPL & BB's collaboration disc detainer pick for under $1M.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warrior Kermit: what was the age of consent back in a time when a 13yr old could marry? stop looking at the past with the eyes of the present. different time


Nope.
Nope nope nope nope nope.

The normal age of marriage for a woman has been between, like, 18 and 24 for centuries because PEOPLE UNDERSTOOD THAT KNOCKING UP A 13 YEAR OLD TENDS TO FARKING KILL THEM OR PERMANENTLY DESTROY THEIR DAMN HEALTH.

STOP PERPETUATING THIS LIE THAT PEOPLE GOT MARRIED SUB-16 NOT THAT LONG AGO. IT AIN'T TRUE. ALL RESEARCH POINTS TO THE OPPOSITE.

In fact getting married super young was only for political/arranged marriages and even then the spouses weren't even together until they were, you know. Conventional adults. 18ish.

/also, real sus that you're bringing up that point my dude
//reeeeeeaaaal farking sus
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: rainbowbutter: Benalto: There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??

girls dig writers.  it doesn't have to be sexual.  :>

That action is reserved for Victor Noir's grave.


I just had to look that up. WTF man?!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Warrior Kermit: bthom37: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

"But what if the slave consents?" is an amazingly hot take.

How do you feel about the age of consent?

what was the age of consent back in a time when a 13yr old could marry?  stop looking at the past with the eyes of the present. different time

13 year old girls have been 13 year old girls since the evolution of humans.  It is creepy no matter what the calendar says.


Hell 13 was middle aged back then.

In West Virginia they marry'em at 13 because that's the last time they'll have a full set of teeth.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Why is Jefferson buried in Missouri, of all places? That's what I want to know.


Someone had to hide the golden tablets
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Snaptastic: rainbowbutter: Benalto: There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??

girls dig writers.  it doesn't have to be sexual.  :>

That action is reserved for Victor Noir's grave.

I just had to look that up. WTF man?!


StrangestBonerNow.gif
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.


Being a slave is the very antithesis of having the ability to extend or deny consent.
 
Nylter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I prefer Epic Rap Battles of History's view on Jefferson: Not denying his fame, but needs an asterisk next to his name..

Frederick Douglass vs Thomas Jefferson. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube O-ZblMfZpuw
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vote biden, but demand he nuke the gravesites of every slaver.  Or that we dig up the remains of every slaver, and shoot them into the sun or a black hole.  I prefer the black hole, we need to remove the taint of slavers from our space time.  Then we need to strike every mention of the slavers from every historical source, and burn the books that mention them.  Remove the influence of slavers from history, so that hopefully future generations are not influenced by slavers.  We also need to speed up the development of nano bots that can be injected and will snip out memories like in "the enternal sunshine of a spotless mind"  Have the very memories of learning about slavers taken out.  We need to make the world pure and free of slavers.

If the Biden won't nuke slaver graves, he is a slaver sympathizer.  He is also part of the problem.  He would be a hairy legged child sniffing slaver sympathizer.  Hopefully he isn't a slaver sympathizer and just a hairy legged child sniffer.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Vote biden,


Edited for length, sanity
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Todd300: AmbassadorBooze: Vote biden,

Edited for length, sanity


You are not for nuking slaver graves?  You don't think the graves of slavers are a taint on the earth?
 
Mole Man
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Snaptastic: rainbowbutter: Benalto: There's one of those on Oscar Wilde's grave in Paris because women kept putting on lipstick and kissing it.
Don't those girls know who Wilde was??

girls dig writers.  it doesn't have to be sexual.  :>

That action is reserved for Victor Noir's grave.

I just had to look that up. WTF man?!


Agreed.  Speaking of graves in France isn't Morrison's blocked off or?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: WastrelWay: Although Sally Hemings was a slave, there is every reason to believe that she had a consensual relationship with Thomas Jefferson. I know that's hard to believe in the day when people are assumed to be pawns without wills or desires.

Being a slave is the very antithesis of having the ability to extend or deny consent.


What about being the legal property of your husband because you're a woman?

History is sad.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.