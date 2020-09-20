 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KY3 Springfield)   Someone actually survived this motorhome explosion   (ky3.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Central Crossing Fire Protection District, Barry County, Missouri, Emergency medical services, Missouri, McDonald County, Missouri, Coroner, Springfield, Missouri, Constable  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2020 at 12:41 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See how the van door skin was blown clear off of the door?

I suspect this means the fuel/air mixture in the interior of the motorhome was basically perfect.  There had to be enough close-to-stoichiometric mix inside of the door that the combustion caused expansion to separate the door from inside itself.  I say this because a Class-C motor home, which this looks to be, is basically a laminate, wood, and fiberglass box stuck onto a cab-and-chassis.  The destruction of the house portion of the motorhome should have been enough to vent pressure where the door didn't have to blow itself apart.

The victim might merely have 1st and 2nd degree burns on the outside of his body; I'm more worried about inside, specifically his lungs.  His burns on his body might be minor, but if the insides of his lungs, inside of the motorhome with an atmosphere that's essentially a fuel-air bomb, are likewise essentially a fuel-air bomb, then the victim's lungs might well be basically destroyed.

So we'll have to see what subsequent news, if any, is released.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a meth!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That oughta meet the deductible.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ok, if I don't replace my trailer next year I'll be replacing the LP detector as they have a 5-7 year life and my trailer is now 4 years old. Putting a reminder on my calendar right now.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
smunns
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm reading this from our 5th wheel at a park just outside of Nashville.  We have a built in propane/natural gas detector as well as other air sensors... I'm guessing they only had a co2 sensor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trailer Park Fire - Jalan Crossland
Youtube Vtf1faVof6g
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.