 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Never meet your hero. Unless you're this kid, and your hero is Mark Rober, who throws you the most epic birthday party EVAR. Spiffy, Cool, and Sappy tags have to sit this one out   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 7:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like all of his videos, long but worth watching the whole thing. That was fun!

I laughed at the brief Fat Gus cameo.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nailed to the perch: Like all of his videos, long but worth watching the whole thing. That was fun!

I laughed at the brief Phantastic

 Fat Gus cameo.

:-D
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a face mask on, I hope.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was great!
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, look at them kids. The gleam in the eyes and they joy on their faces express the happiness of the moment and I'm sure the hope of a bright future.

Good luck little dudes. You're going to need some.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: Like all of his videos, long but worth watching the whole thing. That was fun!

I laughed at the brief Fat Gus cameo.


Google's who Mark Rober is.   I'll have to watch a few videos.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Nailed to the perch: Like all of his videos, long but worth watching the whole thing. That was fun!

I laughed at the brief Fat Gus cameo.

Google's who Mark Rober is.   I'll have to watch a few videos.


This was a recent one of his where he built a squirrel obstacle course. It was amazing:

https://youtu.be/hFZFjoX2cGg
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heh, my kids and I just watched this a few hours ago. Good for him, and good for Fark for greenlighting it.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: yet_another_wumpus: Nailed to the perch: Like all of his videos, long but worth watching the whole thing. That was fun!

I laughed at the brief Fat Gus cameo.

Google's who Mark Rober is.   I'll have to watch a few videos.

This was a recent one of his where he built a squirrel obstacle course. It was amazing:

https://youtu.be/hFZFjoX2cGg


Yeah, that one was fantastic. He's got a lot of really good videos out there.

Anyone who hasn't seen any of his stuff, you're highly encouraged to do so.
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just wondering about any lasting contamination of the ground by those chemicals.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.