(National Geographic)   Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the forest, flying squirrel smugglers   (nationalgeographic.com) divider line
Bloodnok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was envisioning squirrels smuggling contraband nuts. Leaving disappointed.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I prefer squirrels to smuggle snuggle my nuts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Who wouldn't want a cute squirrel running around the house.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where is cowgirl toffee? She gots a flying squeeeeerrel. I wonder how the little creature is doing?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bushnell, Florida. County seat of Sumter County. And I literally never saw a single flying squirrel in all the years I lived in Sumter County.
 
