(Guardian)   Miracle bleach cure for coronavirus being sold on Amazon. It has a five and half star user rating, so you know it is good   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Chlorine, Disinfectant, Bleach, Chlorine dioxide, Industrial bleach  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 307x267]


Put a shot of ammonia in there for extra cure.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"This is wonderful. It cured my Corona and I really enjoy the six hairy teats that swelled up on my back"
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have people drinking bleach to cure themselves of a virus they probably don't have, but as soon as we get rid of Donald Trump our problems are solved.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only works for republicans!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a scientific fact that you'll never catch any virus again if you drink enough bleach.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing its impossible to write a fake or misleading review online.  That'd certainly cause issues with purchasing goods and services.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a self-correcting issue.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All sold out... so, I guess we're okay, then?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Box contained bleach and wildcat.

/would not buy again
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon has turned into a flea market
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making your kids drink bleach? Yep, that's attempted murder.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is great since it only hurts the people who deserve it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one, the only, Trump cure! It's the complete package- a uv tube administered rectally, that is coated with a Clorox gel, and- in a patented exclusive- it delivers a Chloroquine money shot- right where Trump likes it!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it can....
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...there has got to be a way to teach redox biology at a HS level.  Grade school even.

I can't really think of how to do that, at least right now.  But there has to be a way. So we can prevent shiat like this.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: It's a scientific fact that you'll never catch any virus again if you drink enough bleach.


True, but you might increase your risk of bacterial or fungal infection
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: "This is wonderful. It cured my Corona and I really enjoy the six hairy teats that swelled up on my back"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: ...there has got to be a way to teach redox biology at a HS level.  Grade school even.

I can't really think of how to do that, at least right now.  But there has to be a way. So we can prevent shiat like this.


We could bring back Mr. Yuk stickers.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: ...there has got to be a way to teach redox biology at a HS level.  Grade school even.

I can't really think of how to do that, at least right now.  But there has to be a way. So we can prevent shiat like this.


I mean seriously, when do people start learning about molecules?  Cells?  I vaguely remember learning some of that in HS, but I was in all AP so I don't know what other kids learned.  Is there a way to put oxidative stress in a context 10 yo can understand?

/not a teacher
//also not a parent
///help
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: It's a scientific fact that you'll never catch any virus again if you drink enough bleach.


Yes, but afterword you get a very large systemic bacterial infection. Of course, that can be cured by hopping into an oven.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, product idea... homeopathic chlorine drink.  $25 a bottle.

Granted, it's 100% tap water, so there's no lying about the ingredients.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Is there a way to put oxidative stress in a context 10 yo can understand?


🎵, ... 'cause Rust never sleeps ... 🎵,
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I do a Clorox enema every week, will that hell?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 Don't think they'll be getting a lot of repeat customers ..
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well shove a UV light up my rectum and call me Billybob!
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well creating troll accounts is easier than voting.
/DNRTFA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Liberals don't want you to drink this stuff.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bleach Boys
Youtube 0T3g1wFe_DU
 
andrewagill [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd say that's enough internet for the month but I looked up this tweet knowing I'd find it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some bottles claim that the vomiting and diarrhoea they cause is evidence that the product is cleansing as advertised. These people need to hang.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Say it again, Darwin awards may be a bit different for 2020.
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope the this "cure" flies off the shelves. It isn't exactly Darwin's idea of selection, but at this point I'll approve.
 
sandi_fish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Prove your dedication to your orange God.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: Prove your dedication to your orange God.


You think that's what this is? Geeze dumber than a trumper. How many been sold? Lost your friekin minds you have.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They're getting robbed.  Buying in bulk is way cheaper, and comes in lemon flavor!
c.shld.netView Full Size
 
