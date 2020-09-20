 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Professional mermaid makes "upwards of $250" for an appearance   (businessinsider.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly that sounds like a low price compared with other entertainers.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How much for ventral?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can she balance a ball on her nose?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Top half or bottom?

Oh
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$250 an hour you say?

Are you a cop?

TV says you have to tell me if you're a cop!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A mermaid with a farmer tan
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Great.  Somehow cobble together 100 appearances a year and you can make $20-25k.  Awesome.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yes, I do Ariel.
 
uck It
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That' a merman baby!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does she have nice boobs?
 
mfsst10
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Can she balance a ball on her nose?


How about a pair of them?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Great.  Somehow cobble together 100 appearances a year and you can make $20-25k.  Awesome.


This.  Look how much money you can make literally being an object for some rich asshole to ownership of for an hour.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Beats having some clown run your birthday party
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Merfolk? Were they too embarrassed to embrace the proper title of sea furries?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Merfolk? Were they too embarrassed to embrace the proper title of sea furries?


Wouldn't they be "scalies"?
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A mermaid with a farmer tan


Seriously, it was the first thing I noticed.
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Merfolk? Were they too embarrassed to embrace the proper title of sea furries?


Wouldn't that be a sea scaley.
 
SoberCannibal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bette Midler "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" in Mermade Costume on Letterman Part 1
Youtube INp_6Et5_PY
Obligatory
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You'd think a creature that spends all of its time swimming would have a flatter stomach.
 
upndn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She has the look of a truck driver whose a/c is broken.  Something fishy going on here.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the fish half was at the top she could make ten times that.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Great.  Somehow cobble together 100 appearances a year and you can make $20-25k.  Awesome.


Yep. People tend to forget that figures like this aren't hourly rates that are being charged 2,040 times a year. Based on what the article says about prep time, this is damn near a half-day affair, so she's lucky if she can manage 2 or 3 a week.

Also, she has an assistant, so divide that $250 fee between two people.
 
