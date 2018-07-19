 Skip to content
(SFGate)   With the pandemic depressing demand for fossil fuels and renewable energy development booming, why should owners of gas wells idle or plug their wells when they can simply walk away, leaving them to leak methane forever?   (sfgate.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's capitalism. Leave someone else footing the bill, baby!
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"there is no associated person or company with any financial connection to and responsibility for the well,"

Of course not. Business is all about avoiding any responsibility for one's actions. Oh, employees are personally responsible for eveything. But owners and investors? Not so much.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Privatize the profits. Socialize the costs
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been leaking methane for years
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But yeah, cow farts are the problem.

=P
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
T REX -Life's a Gas
Youtube UEtLXlrKtEg
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
/shiats all over the western u.s.
//wipes ass with articles of incorporation
///wanders away whistling three Slash tunes
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Cowboy Chernobyl.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can the states not pass a law that any unattended well that is not capped gets foreclosed upon to pay any fines? Similar to the same thing city councils do with people who don't mow their grass?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Can the states not pass a law that any unattended well that is not capped gets foreclosed upon to pay any fines? Similar to the same thing city councils do with people who don't mow their grass?


Except people generally still want to keep their house.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: "there is no associated person or company with any financial connection to and responsibility for the well,"

Of course not. Business is all about avoiding any responsibility for one's actions. Oh, employees are personally responsible for eveything. But owners and investors? Not so much.


except thats all bullshiat.  they HAD an owner.  the owner was just ignoring them and giving them a runaround.
in a just world they'd cap the damn thing then send them the bill.  and if the bill wasnt paid they'd revoke their corporate charter and sell off business assets until it was.

don't tell me that if a private citizen spilled dangerous chemicals somewhere that required a cleanup and just ignored orders and summonses nothing would come of it.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Can the states not pass a law that any unattended well that is not capped gets foreclosed upon to pay any fines? Similar to the same thing city councils do with people who don't mow their grass?


That's basically what happens.  State takes over, our taxes pay cleanup.  Sometimes cleanup money gets back to original owner with a stake in the cleanup company.

Yay capitalism!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Have the government plug the wells, with the bodies of the owners of the wells.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have the government plug the wells, with the bodies of the owners of the wells.


Even the edible parts?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Exxon did so well with the Valdez disaster.

Why should they clean up anything they don't wanna?

As my nightmare-neighbor used to say:

"Ain't nobody gonna do nothin' to me for it."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pretend it is something new?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's cheaper for them to pay the fines when they get caught than to do the right thing every single time.

The solution is to either radically increase the fines, make it impossible to not get caught, or throw their asses in prison for a couple of years as a deterrent.

Personally in this case I prefer both options A and C.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why should they? Because the law says so, and the law has a gun? It's good enough reason for cops to shoot a black kid, it's good enough reason to kill some oil well owners.

So keep it up farkos.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We should point out to our friends on the right that if methane really is the gas of the future, than why are they letting millions of dollars in future profits vanish into the air like that?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The methane will be gone in a hundred years or so but carbon dioxide is forever.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd think - of all places - the liberal utopia of California would've figured out how to regulate this into oblivion. But I guess you don't get to be the world's fifth largest economy by biatch slapping business.

Otherwise they'd have better solutions than shutting down power lines in disrepair because of fire risks and piping water from the Sierra Nevada to SoCal.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The US is lucky there isn't a born and bred politician from a long line of politicians in the White House right now.

The government could use his expertise and insight into all the tricks, tricks, and deceitful practices and tax dodges a savvy business might use to get out of their fiscal and environmental responsibility.

That's what he's been doing and why he needs another four years right?
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"We make the same mistake over and over again," says Rob Jackson, a professor of Earth system science at Stanford who oversees Lebel's work. "Companies go bankrupt, and taxpayers pay the bills."

Check me if I'm wrong, but aren't these FF companies also getting tax breaks to come desecrate the land?  Might be time to end all that shiat.
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
nijika
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shirking your responsibilities: it's just smart business!

/ F capitalism
 
Animatronik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Renewable energy development isnt booming, subby. It's being shoved down Californians' throats by their state government.
If Harriden wins, that may happen to the whole country, and wont have hardly any effect on global warming.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, free market solution: tell wildcatters that they can make meth from methane and the methane is free! Go USA!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I was assured that capitalism always made the correct choices on behalf of society.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Never, ever trust the mining, logging, ranching, or drilling industries...on anything. Several centuries have shown that they must be absolutely forced to make the slightest responsible effort.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's worked for the mining industry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: That's capitalism. Leave someone else footing the bill, baby!


US government cap them and send the bill to the corporations. If  only we were living in a sane, just world.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Require every owner to place a bond when they first dig it.  If they don't cap it the bond goes to a company that will cap it.  

Bigger operators could take out insurance, with rates based on their track record, so if they hit financial hard times/bankruptcy, the insurance covers it.

And we could raise taxes on the companies enough to make an emergency fund to cover any wells that fall through the cracks.
 
