(Al Jazeera)   Perkele
27
•       •       •

27 Comments
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice boat.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We paid for a room with a balcony so we could touch the trees. Very nice.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Amorella also ran aground in the same area in 2013, according to Finnish and Swedish media reports.

Call me crazy, but just maaaayyyybe, they should consider NOT going to that same area any more?  I know it sounds completely unfathomable.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hah.  +1
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bears In CANADA VS FINLAND (funny)
Youtube rxTKJgsxwpE
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Or just maybe, the person(s) driving tha damn boat should pay better attention.  Spoken by someone who has had to navigate in through islands...never hit anything.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
island of Aland

It's in the name. Try to keep your boats in Aocean.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The real news in America should be that other countries are doing so well with Covid-19 that their people feel comfortable being on cruise ships.
 
Corona Cure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can proudly say that I've never wanted to travel via a shiat tank.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crew: "Hey Captain, do you know where we're going??"

Captain: "Off Course"
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny fist*

Glad it was you though.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Or at least remember it gets kind of shallow right there?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Your call. We're a lighthouse."
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Captain: "Shore I Do"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone should write a book on how to avoid giant islands.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sorry, Finland, I don't understand your wild knife-waving language.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It's actually a ferry, it travels the same route every other day.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When Covid-19 can't blunt your thirst for duty-free liquor
 
spacechecker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Well, 1% of the normal passenger load isn't exactly "feeling comfortable." Some sportsball stadiums are allowing about or slightly over the same percentage of fans.

/not agreeing with trump's complete failure to handle the pandemic with any sort of intelligence
 
Bob's Your Uncle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Semprini
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Hey, didn't we run aground here last year?"

*crunch*

"Yep..."
 
fusillade762
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Poughkeepsie
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

So it crashes into the same island every other day?  That doesn't seem wise.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I think you may underestimate exactly how
Much vodka the Finns like to drink.
 
