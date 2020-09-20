 Skip to content
(AP News)   Even the desert is on fire, yo   (apnews.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have raked more cacti.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Orbital - Impact (The Earth Is Burning) [HQ]
Youtube JKDl66XIEFM
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Arid, yes, but at altitude.  The area is primarily chaparral forest, which is basically designed to burn, and perhaps some other stuff like pine(more at higher altitudes).  It's not open flat pans with nothing growing
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jebus, what is going on when cacti are burning
Kyuss - 800
Youtube aYKKnOZDAYI
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some friends have a 40 acre property near Valyermo and we saved the house and other outbuildings from burning down.   The wind picked up two nights ago and the fire just tore across the eastern side of the San Gabriels.   The desert will burn if the winds carry the embers from one plant to the next.  3/4s of the vegetation was decimated - the sage brush and rabbit brush burns completely, nothing left.  just open ground. Juniper trees are extremely flammable once you get past the bark - they tend to suddenly burst into flames after smoldering at the base for a while.   Joshua trees don't fare well in flames and they typically die if scorched on the outside.  The property had some beautiful joshua forests and all manner of ground vegitation and cacti, beautiful spring blooms.  It will take a long time to recover, especially the Joshuas.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If your situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bananas Foster is the best dessert on fire.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Murder By Death - Desert's On Fire
Youtube 1DxsYDPaDZA

I'll leave a trail of fire across this desert just to see the desperation in your eyes.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Should have raked more cacti.


House burn regardless of where they are. "It ain't that there IS a fire, it's what's on fire".

A spin on the Ron White wind story.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Should have raked more cacti.


Serious missed opportunity here - we could've prevented fire and improved our country's inner peace.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [YouTube video: Murder By Death - Desert's On Fire]
I'll leave a trail of fire across this desert just to see the desperation in your eyes.


Not so bad. As long as there is whiskey in the world.
 
