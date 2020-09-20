 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Wi nøt trei a høliday in Sweden this yër? See the løveli lakes. The wøndërful telephøne system. And mäni interesting furry animals   (ktla.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wonderful telephone system
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or go to Norway and not get sick
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And mäni interesting furry animals. Including the majestik møøse
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Todd300: Or go to Norway and not get sick


Norway is spiking.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There were 3 crews that worked for a telephone pole company. A German crew, a Norwegian crew, and a Swedish crew.
The foreman told each crew to put in telephone poles for the day and left. At 5:00 PM he came back and asked each crew how many poles they put in.

The German crew tells him they put in 9 poles today.
"Good job, head on home" the foreman tells them.

The Norwegian crew tells him they put 11 telephone poles in.
"Not bad, see you tomorrow" the foreman says.

Then the leader of the Swedish crew steps up and proudly say, "We put in 3 telephone poles!"

Well the foreman is shocked and says, "You've been working all day and you only put in 3 telephone poles? Those Norwegians over there put in 11!"

"Yes," replys the Swedish man, "But look at how much they left sticking out of the ground."
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Todd300: Or go to Norway and not get sick

Norway is spiking.


Sweden 6,000 dead vs 267 Norway.

But sure, Jan...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And trigger-happy detectives...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looks like Trumpian propaganda.  Sweden has 4 times as many deaths per million as Germany.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The movie Midsommar changed me eternally at how I look at Sweden. Yes it was fiction but grounded
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Looks like Trumpian propaganda.  Sweden has 4 times as many deaths per million as Germany.


And 12 times as many deaths per million as Norway.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, one got through!?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I bought my 2009 Volvo XC-70 High Performance Passive Aggressive Urban Assault Wagon, they gave me the option of special ordering it, then flying to Gothenburg, Sweden for a quick vacation - including a tour of the Volvo factory and brand experience center - and then picking up the car and driving it around Sweden for awhile, afterwards dropping it back off for shipment to the States as I flew home. I don't remember the package price, but I also don't recall it being that outrageous either.

I really loved that car. What a tank. I got rear ended by a Honda Accord once and it tacoed his front end and the Volvo had like a little scuff mark on the bumper.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BS.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Todd300: Intrepid00: Todd300: Or go to Norway and not get sick

Norway is spiking.

Sweden 6,000 dead vs 267 Norway.

But sure, Jan...


Just remember what France was saying a few months ago. All I'm saying is "so far"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 C D E D B D ducks?
 
nursetim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wik
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's not suck each others' dicks just yet. There's an ebb and a flow to this pandemic - just because it's quiet in one place right now or spiking in another means jack. Everyone still needs to chill.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean yeah, there are fewer cases.

Because they're all dead instead.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Let's not suck each others' dicks just yet.


Watch that turn out to be the cure.

Overclock a Craftmatic adjustable bed and you can avoid all the awkwardness.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Todd300: Intrepid00: Todd300: Or go to Norway and not get sick

Norway is spiking.

Sweden 6,000 dead vs 267 Norway.

But sure, Jan...


Fair point about Norway, they've got incredible standing when you consider deaths per million of population.
Fark user imageView Full Size

but Sweden is still in way better shape than a good part of the world.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://covid19.who.int/region/euro/c​o​untry/se
 
