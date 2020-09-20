 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Pro-tip: WWII bombs still work, and should not be stored in residential areas   (abc.net.au) divider line
27
    More: Scary, Solomon Islands, Honiara, Guadalcanal, World War II, Australia, NGO Norwegian Peoples Aid, Australian citizen, Explosives ordinance disposal officers  
•       •       •

1155 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 5:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Residences should not be stored in bomb disposal areas.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not a living area. See? Look around. There's nobody living here.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wish me luck - till I see - you again!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!


They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
haha lol
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).


And considering the island in question is Guadalcanal, there are a lot of unexploded bombs, shells, and grenades in places that people now live in, not realizing that there might be buried live munitions under their very feet every day.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kah Bah Louie
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspector Clifford Tunuki


Pom Poko: balls against police
Youtube YFPaSIy--50


search for 'tanuki police'.  the other relevant result was a bit too yifftastic to post
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: haha lol


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Found'em.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).


And, speaking as a one-time combat engineer, clearing unexploded live munitions is batshiat insane and dangerous work that is guaranteed to take years off your life due to the stress of knowing that one wrong move and your family gets a "deeply regrets" letter or phone call and a life-insurance payout.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).

And, speaking as a one-time combat engineer, clearing unexploded live munitions is batshiat insane and dangerous work that is guaranteed to take years off your life due to the stress of knowing that one wrong move and your family gets a "deeply regrets" letter or phone call and a life-insurance payout.


Salute.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).

And considering the island in question is Guadalcanal, there are a lot of unexploded bombs, shells, and grenades in places that people now live in, not realizing that there might be buried live munitions under their very feet every day.


As these things are now decades old, they are rusted and deteriorated and may not be easily recognizable to the average civilian as munitions.    This young Belgian woman was badly injured when one of her friends threw a 'log' onto a camp fire she was sitting near.  The 'log' turned out to be an aerial bomb from the First World War.  https://www.independent.co.uk/n​ews/wor​ld/europe/the-26-year-old-victim-of-th​e-first-world-war-1824135.html
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: work that is guaranteed to take years off your life


Indeed.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).

And, speaking as a one-time combat engineer, clearing unexploded live munitions is batshiat insane and dangerous work that is guaranteed to take years off your life due to the stress of knowing that one wrong move and your family gets a "deeply regrets" letter or phone call and a life-insurance payout.


I was in a bar once with an EOD team and I couldn't believe how much beer they put down.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JAYoung: ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).

And, speaking as a one-time combat engineer, clearing unexploded live munitions is batshiat insane and dangerous work that is guaranteed to take years off your life due to the stress of knowing that one wrong move and your family gets a "deeply regrets" letter or phone call and a life-insurance payout.

I was in a bar once with an EOD team and I couldn't believe how much beer they put down.


And that was just to slow the jitters down enough to hold a fork.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to the article the explosion took place in a set of apartments that housed their headquarters.  I guess it's possible that they could have discovered explosives in the lawn or something, but it seems more likely that they brought something back.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why I don't throw away expired medicine.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's quality workmanship there. Modern bombs are junk by comparison and you need to buy new ones every couple of years it's like nobody takes pride in their work anymore.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
JAYoung:

I was in a bar once with an EOD team and I couldn't believe how much beer they put down.

As an armament specialist who interacted with EOD all the time...yes, many, many beers were consumed.
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: ClavellBCMI: Loren: It sounds like these were EOD guys but the article sure isn't clear!

They were there to find the bombs for the EOD people to clear, and something went wrong (no way to confirm it now, of course, but it is possible that, in the process of probing to positively locate the bomb they found the fuse on the nose of the bomb with the probe and set it off).

And considering the island in question is Guadalcanal, there are a lot of unexploded bombs, shells, and grenades in places that people now live in, not realizing that there might be buried live munitions under their very feet every day.


One reason FT Monroe, VA, hasn't been turned into some of the most expensive condos on the east coast is because they still dig up ammo from as far back as the ACW and as recently as WWII.  According to local legend there, one of the old Coast Defense batteries was torn down before its mags had been cleared, and nobody wants to go looking for it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A former GF lives in Hamburg.  Weekly event for some area of the city to be evacuated and a bomb detonated in place or diffused.  That's been going on weekly for 75 years, with probably another 75 years of clearing ahead of them.

The last "wild" areas on Earth will be former battlefields considered too dangerous to enter, and we let Nature reclaim them.  Still wonder if one of the remaining "mines" from the Battle of Messines in WW1 will decide that today's the day to explode.  One was detonated by lightning in 1956.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't poke at it, even if you think it is 5 million years old.

wondersinthedark.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fissile
As these things are now decades old, they are rusted and deteriorated and may not be easily recognizable to the average civilian as munitions

Once upon a time as a child, while my dad was windsurfing, I entertained myself in the shallow waters of a river in Berlin by letting myself fall backwards into waves created by the big ships passing by in the middle of the river.
One time my ass landed on something hard that I then thought to be some sort of old. rusty, deformed ship's propellor.

I was about to see how far I could throw that propellor and what kind of splash it would make when I noticed my dad frantically shouting and waving.

Doing a quick image search, I'm pretty sure that my ass had landed on a topless mortar shell - thankfully empty except for some mud and a small crab.

I kinda regret putting the crab and its home back under some bush growing in the shallow water and not taking the shell back home; would've made for an interesting paper weight or bookend, but a maybe 9-year-old didn't have much use for it.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.