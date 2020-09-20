 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Actual headline: "Manhattan subway train derails after laughing saboteur puts metal clamps on tracks"   (nydailynews.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bender's gonna get the clamps for this!
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oopsie.
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size

"Are you not entertained?"
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

John the Magnificent: [i.gifer.com image 500x289]


Maybe people in Manhattan should have the steak instead of the fish for a little while, is all I'm saying.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: John the Magnificent: [i.gifer.com image 500x289]

Maybe people in Manhattan should have the steak instead of the fish for a little while, is all I'm saying.


i'm sticking with the lasagna.
 
AeAe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clamps?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: A straphanger saw the homeless man

I thought that was a misspelling of stranger.

Never heard that term before.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A straphanger saw the homeless man throw the ties into the tracks and went down onto the roadbed to remove them

Way to step up, nameless straphanger. That is some genuine citizenship.

/ Trying to see the good in people lately
// It helps me feel better in this worst year of all years
 
jaytkay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AeAe: Clamps?


Forget it. He's rolling.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: FTFA: A straphanger saw the homeless man

I thought that was a misspelling of stranger.

Never heard that term before.


I've heard it before but not so relentlessly.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Earthquake: The Big One!
Youtube 0wtB7QDQJjQ
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: FTFA: A straphanger saw the homeless man

I thought that was a misspelling of stranger.

Never heard that term before.


It's one of those terms that the "Hometown Paper" will use to prove they're real New Yorkers, like "Howston" or "the Island," or "Technically I grew up in White Plains."
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Laughing Saboteur Is the name of my Hardcore Anarcho-Punk band
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The headline is a bit disingenuous, but Subby had to double down and change "throw" to "put".

Honest headline: Random Crazy Dude Throws Random Metal Object on Train Tracks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: FTFA: A straphanger saw the homeless man

I thought that was a misspelling of stranger.

Never heard that term before.


Pretty common term in the  Northeast for subway passenger. Not sure about elsewhere.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: libranoelrose: FTFA: A straphanger saw the homeless man

I thought that was a misspelling of stranger.

Never heard that term before.

Pretty common term in the  Northeast for subway passenger. Not sure about elsewhere.


Actually, I should be more specific. Common term in news articles and news programs. I don't think I ever heard a regular human say it.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: FTFA: A straphanger saw the homeless man

I thought that was a misspelling of stranger.

Never heard that term before.


How about "standing room only"?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

big pig peaches: The headline is a bit disingenuous, but Subby had to double down and change "throw" to "put".

Honest headline: Random Crazy Dude Throws Random Metal Object on Train Tracks.


Well, you're no fun.
 
