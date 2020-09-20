 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   "People in Illinois are not used to dealing with this," Mooney said. "We're not used to having to think fairly deeply about significant policy issues. We just don't do it here"   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Tax, Progressive tax, Taxation in the United States, tax burden, Illinois voters, proposed amendment, Income tax, Taxation  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 1:53 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Supporters contend a graduated-rate system is a fair way to shift the tax burden and generate more money to help end Illinois' long-term financial structural imbalance. Opponents contend it's a job-killing move that offers no guarantees that higher tax brackets for the wealthy won't creep down to the middle class.

Now let's see. Where have I heard this before....
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, there's your problem.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Supporters contend a graduated-rate system is a fair way to shift the tax burden and generate more money to help end Illinois' long-term financial structural imbalance. Opponents contend it's a job-killing move that offers no guarantees that higher tax brackets for the wealthy won't creep down to the middle class.

Now let's see. Where have I heard this before....


It seems to be the tax cuts that have trouble creeping down to the middle class.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's kind of amusing to me that the shiattiest houses in my neighborhood have Vote No signs in front of them.

When will those poor millionaires temporary embarrassment ever end?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Playing with the calculator on that page, the change from tax savings to tax "burden" happens at $257k for married, filing jointly and at that point it's very limited change.

I can see how all the poor people are concerned about this.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aimtastic: It's kind of amusing to me that the shiattiest houses in my neighborhood have Vote No signs in front of them.

When will those poor millionaires temporary embarrassment ever end?


Are they rentals where the landlord put the signs up?
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Playing with the calculator on that page, the change from tax savings to tax "burden" happens at $257k for married, filing jointly and at that point it's very limited change.

I can see how all the poor people are concerned about this.


Just noticed the same.

Even up to $350k, it isn't that bad of a change.

Unless you make $400K+ a year, biatching about this is silly.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: BizarreMan: Playing with the calculator on that page, the change from tax savings to tax "burden" happens at $257k for married, filing jointly and at that point it's very limited change.

I can see how all the poor people are concerned about this.

Just noticed the same.

Even up to $350k, it isn't that bad of a change.

Unless you make $400K+ a year, biatching about this is silly.


Yup.  Without diving into the various taxable deductions allowed on an existing return, I wonder what the actual tax rate paid by the people making $400k+ per year really is.

I'm betting that it's a hell of a lot less than the rate paid by the low income people.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Explains why you can't drink the water
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All flat taxes disproportionately hurt poor people.
 
llukan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The problem is that the Illinois politicians have repeatedly lied when it comes to taxes.  They always say temporary or only on the wealthy and every time it is not true.  We have no reason to believe them and this law will allow them to adjust the rates on anyone without taxpayer approval which is new.  We cannot believe that in 1-2 years they rates will change for lower and lower incomes since those who have analysed the numbers seem to agree that the proposed changes will be nowhere near the amount needed to cover obligations.  They have refused to change the pension system or expenses that are the problem also so future expenses are unlimited.  Good luck fellow Illinoians if this passes (and even if not since our tax burden is already one of the highest in the country and be are essentially bankrupt).
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because the wealthy want to keep their wealth instead of supporting the community that actually supports them, keeps their water running and "safe".  If you're making so much money that you can "lose" a few billion in profit and still be a billionaire, then fark off and die vulture.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

llukan: The problem is that the Illinois politicians have repeatedly lied when it comes to taxes.  They always say temporary or only on the wealthy and every time it is not true.  We have no reason to believe them and this law will allow them to adjust the rates on anyone without taxpayer approval which is new.  We cannot believe that in 1-2 years they rates will change for lower and lower incomes since those who have analysed the numbers seem to agree that the proposed changes will be nowhere near the amount needed to cover obligations.  They have refused to change the pension system or expenses that are the problem also so future expenses are unlimited.  Good luck fellow Illinoians if this passes (and even if not since our tax burden is already one of the highest in the country and be are essentially bankrupt).


The part the hive mind reliably ignores: that the plan that looks great on paper will be executed ethically and competently by legislators with a history of sleaze and bungling.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All flat taxes disproportionately hurt poor people.


Depends on how high the exemption is.  Fica and Medicare have no exemptions and totally suck, but some States have high exemptions. Just like sales taxes can hurt the poor depending upon what you exempt.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"People in Illinois are not used to dealing with this," Mooney said. "We're not used to having to think fairly deeply about significant policy issues. We just don't do it here. You've got to remember that we're just simple farmers. People of the land. The common clay of the new West."
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Quote in the headline from Mooney says it all.

Most of Americans seem to run into trouble thinking fairly deeply about significant policy issues.

Washington State sends a Voters Pamphlet to every Postal Patron and they are available in all libraries, city halls, etc.

Last election, the custodian for the post office told me the garbage cans at the P.O. were filled to overflowing over a dozen times a day.

To paraphrase Dorothy Parker:

"You can lead the poors to water, but you can't make them think."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they want to increase tax revenue in Illinois, add a poll tax for voting more than once in an election.  I know it's illegal, but illegal in business as usual in Chicago during elections so it all works out.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Libertarians said the flat tax would be great. It ain't.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: If they want to increase tax revenue in Illinois, add a poll tax for voting more than once in an election.  I know it's illegal, but illegal in business as usual in Chicago during elections so it all works out.


For some unexplained reason, they seem to have had a high percentage of former Governors end up in jail. Maybe it's time for the people to start thinking deeply about all of the politicians they vote for.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: llukan: The problem is that the Illinois politicians have repeatedly lied when it comes to taxes.  They always say temporary or only on the wealthy and every time it is not true.  We have no reason to believe them and this law will allow them to adjust the rates on anyone without taxpayer approval which is new.  We cannot believe that in 1-2 years they rates will change for lower and lower incomes since those who have analysed the numbers seem to agree that the proposed changes will be nowhere near the amount needed to cover obligations.  They have refused to change the pension system or expenses that are the problem also so future expenses are unlimited.  Good luck fellow Illinoians if this passes (and even if not since our tax burden is already one of the highest in the country and be are essentially bankrupt).

The part the hive mind reliably ignores: that the plan that looks great on paper will be executed ethically and competently by legislators with a history of sleaze and bungling.


This literally describes every legislature in the US. It sounds like a denunciation of American democracy. Are you advocating against legislatures? They are typically the ones who set tax rates in most states and I have yet to see an example of a state legislature that is not packed with greedy, corrupt powermongers and self-interested business owners who are there primarily for the self-dealing and protecting their pet special interests.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.