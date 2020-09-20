 Skip to content
RIP Nobiko, aka Longcat
    Sad  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously 2020?

SERIOUSLY?!

/next year no kitteh better die
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Calypsocookie: Seriously 2020?

SERIOUSLY?!

/next year no kitteh better die


You'd better duck, killing kittens comments may be incoming.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RIP Longcat in Heaven

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, it has come to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So Long Cat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2020 is ass.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'2020' shall henceforth be known as a swear word.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: '2020' shall henceforth be known as a swear word.


Its certainly gonna do some things to the idiom: Hindsight is 2020
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
John Lewis
RBG

Now it's long cat.

I hope the grim reaper can schedule in Trump or Putin. I'm starting to wonder if he accepts bribes.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Rainbow Bridge comes calling.....
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Longcat might not longer be WITH us, but he still lives WITHIN us

It is time for us to BECOME the Longcat!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Long Live Longcat!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memes never die, they are belong to us

/Move zig
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size


R I P
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Long Pig be far behind?
 
fluffybunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

R I P


Came here for this.

Leaving sad-isfied.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

R I P

Came here for this.

Leaving sad-isfied.


This.

/RIP daRog
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go with Bastet into the next life kitteh, and make it even better.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well...darn.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP stretchi boi
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have fun with Grumpy Cat....
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sad.

Monty might be heir to the throne if I can get a picture of him stretched out.  Here's his kangaroo cat pose:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puny [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thisispete: So, it has come to this.

[Fark user image 850x531]


Tacgnol has won the ultimate battle. Pray for our souls.
 
dennysgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Deadcat is dead.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is very sad. According to knowyourmeme.com longest was Boobiesed in 2004. How old was this cat? Sixteen is roughly average for a cat and he appears to already be fully grown in the photos.
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LongCat's Song [4K]
Youtube aWmRrfCrMPI
 
HairBolus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: RIP stretchi boi


If you are just using "boi" as a cutesy spelling of "boy", Nobiko is a girl. Her name ends with "ko".which is a common diminutive for female names.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanes​e​_name
Female names often end in -ko (子 "child"; e.g. "Keiko")

Or are you implying that Nobiko is Queer?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boi_(sl​a​ng)
The term boi may be used to denote a number of other sexual orientations and possibilities that are not mutually exclusive:[7]
- A boyish lesbian.[8]
- A submissive butch in the BDSM community.[9]
- A young trans man, or a trans man who is in the earlier stages of transitioning.[9]
- A younger bisexual or gay person who may have effeminate characteristics. The term can also be used by anyone who wishes to distinguish from heterosexual or heteronormative identities.[9]
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Farewell, statuesque feline.

And "Hindsight is 2020" means this is the year we can easily see others talking out of their asses.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HairBolus: gameshowhost: RIP stretchi boi

If you are just using "boi" as a cutesy spelling of "boy", Nobiko is a girl. Her name ends with "ko".which is a common diminutive for female names.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese​_name
Female names often end in -ko (子 "child"; e.g. "Keiko")

Or are you implying that Nobiko is Queer?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boi_(sla​ng)
The term boi may be used to denote a number of other sexual orientations and possibilities that are not mutually exclusive:[7]
- A boyish lesbian.[8]
- A submissive butch in the BDSM community.[9]
- A young trans man, or a trans man who is in the earlier stages of transitioning.[9]
- A younger bisexual or gay person who may have effeminate characteristics. The term can also be used by anyone who wishes to distinguish from heterosexual or heteronormative identities.[9]


yes to everything

/calm down
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Deadcat is dead.


Ceiling Shrodinger's longdeadcat is watching you ...
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: HairBolus: gameshowhost: RIP stretchi boi

If you are just using "boi" as a cutesy spelling of "boy", Nobiko is a girl. Her name ends with "ko".which is a common diminutive for female names.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese​_name
Female names often end in -ko (子 "child"; e.g. "Keiko")

Or are you implying that Nobiko is Queer?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boi_(sla​ng)
The term boi may be used to denote a number of other sexual orientations and possibilities that are not mutually exclusive:[7]
- A boyish lesbian.[8]
- A submissive butch in the BDSM community.[9]
- A young trans man, or a trans man who is in the earlier stages of transitioning.[9]
- A younger bisexual or gay person who may have effeminate characteristics. The term can also be used by anyone who wishes to distinguish from heterosexual or heteronormative identities.[9]

yes to everything

/calm down


Cats are all things and no things.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HairBolus: gameshowhost: RIP stretchi boi

If you are just using "boi" as a cutesy spelling of "boy", Nobiko is a girl. Her name ends with "ko".which is a common diminutive for female names.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanese​_name
Female names often end in -ko (子 "child"; e.g. "Keiko")

Or are you implying that Nobiko is Queer?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boi_(sla​ng)
The term boi may be used to denote a number of other sexual orientations and possibilities that are not mutually exclusive:[7]
- A boyish lesbian.[8]
- A submissive butch in the BDSM community.[9]
- A young trans man, or a trans man who is in the earlier stages of transitioning.[9]
- A younger bisexual or gay person who may have effeminate characteristics. The term can also be used by anyone who wishes to distinguish from heterosexual or heteronormative identities.[9]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
May that cat never be long forgotten.
 
