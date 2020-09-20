 Skip to content
(KIMT 3)   The latest phrase everyone is going to get really sick of hearing over the next few months is ... (drum roll please) ... "twin-demic". And no, it has nothing to do with babies   (kimt.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seeing how us sensible people are wearing masks, I'd think this flu season wouldn't be so bad.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*and getting or have gotten flu shots, of course
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: Seeing how us sensible people are wearing masks, I'd think this flu season wouldn't be so bad.


I've been thinking the same thing. If masks cut flu deaths by half, I could see them becoming a permanent staple
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To paraphrase a warning sign, not only would COVID-19 and the flu together kill you, you'll be miserable the entire time you're dying.

I wear my mask, wash my hands, and have had the flu shot.  But this is 2020, so...
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: If masks cut flu deaths by half, I could see them becoming a permanent staple


Combined with a culling of the herd from those who don't (and also won't get a flu shot for "reasons"). So... win/win?

/ had a flu shot on Friday
// proud owner of a wide selection of masks
/// fashion face FTW
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: lindalouwho: Seeing how us sensible people are wearing masks, I'd think this flu season wouldn't be so bad.

I've been thinking the same thing. If masks cut flu deaths by half, I could see them becoming a permanent staple


Yep, I'd think you're right.

I've always gotten a flu shot, because I saw my dad get horribly sick with the flu when I was a kid.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the flu is no more dangerous than COVID or something, so why should we take any precautions?
 
Endive Wombat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Seeing how us sensible people are wearing masks, I'd think this flu season wouldn't be so bad.


My wife and I discussed this last night. I suspect that the flu season ought to be far less significant this year if the majority of folks continue to wear masks.

I am hopeful that mask wearing will be a thing for years to come.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: lindalouwho: Seeing how us sensible people are wearing masks, I'd think this flu season wouldn't be so bad.

I've been thinking the same thing. If masks cut flu deaths by half, I could see them becoming a permanent staple


I'm thinking all the states will folks purposely gathering maskless in large groups to stigg it to the libs are farked, though.

/want a wall
//around my state
 
DrVoice [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It seems like with a nontrivial number of people staying home, washing hands, and wearing masks, this year's flu season might be much less severe.

I know not everyone is adhering to the guidelines, but it seems like enough people are that it should be visible in the stats.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Wow, look at all these flu deaths this year. Good thing we conquered Covid!" - Trump and the number fixers.
 
smunns
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These folks sure like to shake their magic 8 balls
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also flu season has been very mild in the Southern Hemisphere. So I don't think this is a big concern.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get your flu shot, you sacks.


/
Can someone get flu and c19 at the same time? 🤪
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In a reasonable world, flu rates would be lower for this flu season because people would be maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and increasing flu vaccination compliance. Instead, I'm convinced people will be licking each other's eyeballs in Kroger's next month, because freedom.
 
p51d007
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All by design...keep everyone locked down during the COVID-19 virus, that should have played out by April.  Then, when the seasonal flu season starts, EVEN MORE of a reason to scare the crap out of the sheeple into staying home, giving up their jobs, lives and everything else.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: In a reasonable world, flu rates would be lower for this flu season because people would be maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and increasing flu vaccination compliance. Instead, I'm convinced people will be licking each other's eyeballs in Kroger's next month, because freedom.


Unfortunately, you're probably correct.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, you literally don't know what you're talking about, though I could care less.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, China is going to re-release their greatest hit?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skinink: Subby, you literally don't know what you're talking about, though I could care less.


That begs the question however
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: In a reasonable world, flu rates would be lower for this flu season because people would be maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and increasing flu vaccination compliance. Instead, I'm convinced people will be licking each other's eyeballs in Kroger's next month, because freedom.


Right?
 
discotaco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Twindemics are but a small part of the multigeddon.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Get your flu shot, you sacks.


/
Can someone get flu and c19 at the same time? 🤪


You can indeed be co-infected. Make out a will, if that's the case. I'm glad to get my flu shot at the VA clinic, free. Thank you for your tax dollars that cover my bills there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: waxbeans: Get your flu shot, you sacks.


/
Can someone get flu and c19 at the same time? 🤪

You can indeed be co-infected. Make out a will, if that's the case. I'm glad to get my flu shot at the VA clinic, free. Thank you for your tax dollars that cover my bills there.


??? It's only 20 something at target. Been getting it their for the last few years.
/
It's funny. It's been the same lady each time. It's embarrassing. She wears  headgear that I assume is religious and I have a giant Christ tattoo on my arm. So I hope ink and it's subject matter don't bug her too much.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: lindalouwho: Seeing how us sensible people are wearing masks, I'd think this flu season wouldn't be so bad.

I've been thinking the same thing. If masks cut flu deaths by half, I could see them becoming a permanent staple


Do you really think that with a majority of knuckle-dragging, basic science denying, Pox-playdate making, Covid-party throwing nose breathers in this ignorant country that we will ever be free of any easily preventable disease? We can't even get guidos to wrap their cocks to stop easily preventing sexually transmitted diseases in Miami and those numbers are also growing.

Personally I'm hoping for a lethal plague that is transmitted by unwashed doorknobs and unpolished telephones to help annihilate that portion of the population.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: MellowMauiMan: waxbeans: Get your flu shot, you sacks.


/
Can someone get flu and c19 at the same time? 🤪

You can indeed be co-infected. Make out a will, if that's the case. I'm glad to get my flu shot at the VA clinic, free. Thank you for your tax dollars that cover my bills there.

??? It's only 20 something at target. Been getting it their for the last few years.
/
It's funny. It's been the same lady each time. It's embarrassing. She wears  headgear that I assume is religious and I have a giant Christ tattoo on my arm. So I hope ink and it's subject matter don't bug her too much.


You have to pay for the vaccine? Holy shiatballs, what third world country do you live in where insurance or government doesn't cover 100% of the cost due to the long term savings?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the "pan-" in "pandemic" includes "all, complete, everything", so "twin-demic" doesn't make sense, as if you'd ask for "two of everything"- the "everything" automatically includes the 'two of'.  Like saying something is unique and that something else is exactly like it.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had the pleasure of being in the vicinity of my sister's ex-boyfriend baby daddy yesterday.  He was loudly bragging about "Getting Into It" with someone in a Starbucks because he wouldn't put a mask on.  No way he'll get a flu shot unless he can "borrow" the money to pay for it from my sister.  He's a real winner.

/not hoping he catches the twindemic
//nope not at all
///s
 
