(Reuters) The good news: Moderna to produce 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate by year end. The bad news: there are 328.2 million people in the U.S. ...and guess who gets to decide who gets the first shots?
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to take "Human Guinea Pigs" for $1000, Alex.

Y'all go ahead and blaze that trail, because this Administration has suggested injecting bleach, so a vaccine and its possible complications aren't exactly going to be at the top of their priorities.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year."

I'm guessing a tested and approved vaccine may take a bit longer than that.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first doses are supposed to go to high risk groups, which suits me just fine, given how likely there are to be questions about how credible the FDA certification process will be for anything prior to 2021.

I have no problem continuing my personal quarantine until then.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: I'm going to take "Human Guinea Pigs" for $1000, Alex.

Y'all go ahead and blaze that trail, because this Administration has suggested injecting bleach, so a vaccine and its possible complications aren't exactly going to be at the top of their priorities.


I don't know who that's going to be, since most of the ones dumb enough to get it either think the virus is a hoax, or that it's pretty much harmless.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story may not be as it seems. The vaccines are experimental but they're expected to be certified and the reason they're going into production now is to save time. If they wait until the green light to begin production then it'll take another year, so they need to start production now even though there's a risk that they're producing garbage.

This is why gov'ts are purchasing vaccines now (in fact months ago) on spec, so the companies have the cash to underwrite the production run and are insulated from financial blowout if it doesn't work.

This likely seems ghastly because Trump talks about a November vaccine and he's confused everybody, this isn't that. This is normal vaccine development but on a highly accelerated timeline with very a risky financial side mitigated with public money.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: hubiestubert: I'm going to take "Human Guinea Pigs" for $1000, Alex.

Y'all go ahead and blaze that trail, because this Administration has suggested injecting bleach, so a vaccine and its possible complications aren't exactly going to be at the top of their priorities.

I don't know who that's going to be, since most of the ones dumb enough to get it either think the virus is a hoax, or that it's pretty much harmless.


The hoaxers and harmless crowd aren't going to be getting shots. They're too tough for that.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I graciously volunteer to let someone else go ahead.  I'm altruistic like that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Barfmaker: This story may not be as it seems. The vaccines are experimental but they're expected to be certified and the reason they're going into production now is to save time. If they wait until the green light to begin production then it'll take another year, so they need to start production now even though there's a risk that they're producing garbage.

This is why gov'ts are purchasing vaccines now (in fact months ago) on spec, so the companies have the cash to underwrite the production run and are insulated from financial blowout if it doesn't work.

This likely seems ghastly because Trump talks about a November vaccine and he's confused everybody, this isn't that. This is normal vaccine development but on a highly accelerated timeline with very a risky financial side mitigated with public money.


Yes yes we've read the same articles here that you have, and this particular article isn't misleading.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not taking any vaccine till the field trials have killed all the Trumps first
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 million doses won't restore life as normal.

If it works.

Which I wouldn't believe if Trump says it's so.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Barfmaker: This story may not be as it seems. The vaccines are experimental but they're expected to be certified and the reason they're going into production now is to save time. If they wait until the green light to begin production then it'll take another year, so they need to start production now even though there's a risk that they're producing garbage.

This is why gov'ts are purchasing vaccines now (in fact months ago) on spec, so the companies have the cash to underwrite the production run and are insulated from financial blowout if it doesn't work.

This likely seems ghastly because Trump talks about a November vaccine and he's confused everybody, this isn't that. This is normal vaccine development but on a highly accelerated timeline with very a risky financial side mitigated with public money.

Yes yes we've read the same articles here that you have, and this particular article isn't misleading.


kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 million is not enough. About 60 million people voted for Trump. How are we supposed to get 5G tracking on all of them with only 20 million shots?
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with the wealthy and their families jumping to the head of the queue.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I'm going to take "Human Guinea Pigs" for $1000, Alex.

Y'all go ahead and blaze that trail, because this Administration has suggested injecting bleach, so a vaccine and its possible complications aren't exactly going to be at the top of their priorities.


This new anti-vaxer talking point is fascinating.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moderna plans to seek emergency authorization for its vaccine's use in high-risk groups..."

"Groups at high risk of losing an election" is my guess.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really the only question here: exactly what type of bizarre mutants will this injection turn people into?

/My money is on Type 7
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole pandemic response has been a predictably politicized hash by the hugely incompetent administration.  What we really needed was a month-long nationwide quarantine and contact tracing back in February or March.  The rest has been trying to put the egg back in the eggshell.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go again, another Covid vaccine thread, another a bunch of anti-vaxxer fear posts.

There is no reason to believe that a rushed Covid vaccine would be dangerous. Nearly all vaccines have the same adjuvants and ingredients and the only way that they generally differ is the viral component.

The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).

But carry on with the fear mongering.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: "...it was on track to produce 20 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year."

I'm guessing a tested and approved vaccine may take a bit longer than that.


It's called "experimental" because that's what it is right now. The hope for Moderna is that they can upgrade it to "approved" by then.  It'll be the same vaccine.  If they can't get it approved (ever), then those 20 million does will go to the incinerator and the production cost will be written off.

They can get away with going ahead with mass production now because they're in Phase III trials, at which point they've pretty much dialed in on a dosage level they believe works and are testing it on a larger population.  So if the trials are successful, nothing would have to change about the makeup of the vaccine as formulated, and so the mass-produced vaccine will still be usable.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't the US government give them over a billion dollars to start mass production of their trial vaccine back in April? Wasn't that the whole point, we fund the early mass production so that in 4Q when (and if) it clears stage 3 trials there will be hundreds of millions of doses ready to go? Or did that $1.2B just go to executive bonuses?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Here we go again, another Covid vaccine thread, another a bunch of anti-vaxxer fear posts.

There is no reason to believe that a rushed Covid vaccine would be dangerous. Nearly all vaccines have the same adjuvants and ingredients and the only way that they generally differ is the viral component.

The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).

But carry on with the fear mongering.


They believe they can hide behind TDS, and it'll help their cause.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: 20 million doses won't restore life as normal.


If you focus on high-risk target groups it could help a lot. E.g., there are about 20M college students in the US. They are probably more mobile than most and higher-risk spreaders when ill. You could restore a large part of the educational system to "normal" with 20M doses, and then also reduce the spread from them to other parts of society.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I'm going to take "Human Guinea Pigs" for $1000, Alex.

Y'all go ahead and blaze that trail, because this Administration has suggested injecting bleach, so a vaccine and its possible complications aren't exactly going to be at the top of their priorities.


As a fellow cook, when you are drowning behind the line, you're not sending out the best product (though you try) When management has been shiatting on you while you're wishing for the sweet release of death... Yeah, i'm not in a hurry to get that vaccine.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: This story may not be as it seems. The vaccines are experimental but they're expected to be certified and the reason they're going into production now is to save time. If they wait until the green light to begin production then it'll take another year, so they need to start production now even though there's a risk that they're producing garbage.

This is why gov'ts are purchasing vaccines now (in fact months ago) on spec, so the companies have the cash to underwrite the production run and are insulated from financial blowout if it doesn't work.

This likely seems ghastly because Trump talks about a November vaccine and he's confused everybody, this isn't that. This is normal vaccine development but on a highly accelerated timeline with very a risky financial side mitigated with public money.


The issue here is the current iteration of the FDA is about as trustworthy as every other agency under this administration.   Remember the article about the political advisors overruling the CDCs scientists?  How about further back when the coronavirus positives hit a plateau once the HHS took reporting from the CDC?  These are the people you trust to certify that a vaccine is safe especially under an accelerated timeline during an election year?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh BOY this is gonna be great.


wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: Didn't the US government give them over a billion dollars to start mass production of their trial vaccine back in April? Wasn't that the whole point, we fund the early mass production so that in 4Q when (and if) it clears stage 3 trials there will be hundreds of millions of doses ready to go? Or did that $1.2B just go to executive bonuses?


They couldn't start mass production until they'd zeroed in on exactly what dosage levels and frequencies (how many shots required) were going to be most effective.  They've reached their best answers by getting to Phase III trials.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: hubiestubert: I'm going to take "Human Guinea Pigs" for $1000, Alex.

Y'all go ahead and blaze that trail, because this Administration has suggested injecting bleach, so a vaccine and its possible complications aren't exactly going to be at the top of their priorities.

This new anti-vaxer talking point is fascinating.


What's fascinating is your comparing a normal, cautious approach to introducing a new, untested medication with the irrational fear of well-known vaccines by conspiracy wingnuts.  Do you ever make an argument not based on false equivalence?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Here we go again, another Covid vaccine thread, another a bunch of anti-vaxxer fear posts.

There is no reason to believe that a rushed Covid vaccine would be dangerous. Nearly all vaccines have the same adjuvants and ingredients and the only way that they generally differ is the viral component.

The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).

But carry on with the fear mongering.


I know a guy fairly high up in the Moderna org chart.

I'll be trusting him, rather than Trump's FDA...or some anonymous guy on the internet.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump already said the first safe vaccines will go to healthcare workers.

The media and Democrats have somehow convinced their followers to become anti-vaxxers. As if Moderna or Phizer are going to waste their reputation by putting out something unsafe.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).


at best, if its ineffective it will still be horribly damaging as we will prematurely lift lockdown and quarantine measures... leading to another spike before we get over the first wave
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: This whole pandemic response has been a predictably politicized hash by the hugely incompetent administration.  What we really needed was a month-long nationwide quarantine and contact tracing back in February or March.  The rest has been trying to put the egg back in the eggshell.


THIS.

As far as a vaccine, I don't trust this administration for sh*t.  I'll listen to Dr. Fauci, and make a decision based on evidence.  Until then, I'm STAYING HOME.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Here we go again, another Covid vaccine thread, another a bunch of anti-vaxxer fear posts.

There is no reason to believe that a rushed Covid vaccine would be dangerous. Nearly all vaccines have the same adjuvants and ingredients and the only way that they generally differ is the viral component.

The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).

But carry on with the fear mongering.


Not true.

The vaccines that China and Russia are deploying right now use the old-school technology. Pfizer and AZ uses an existing cold virus that has been modified to resemble Covid19 while Moderna is using an mRNA strand that resembles Covid19 which should be completely harmless in the body while still triggering an immune response.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).


Don't forget the added risk if it's ineffective:  people start up risky behavior again after getting it/

/so, no change :/
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long and how much money before we discover this "vaccine" is actually a placebo or bleach? I'm thinking placebo to the red states, bleach to the blue.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I should start making my zombie apocalypse plans
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Trump already said


Lol, and he said three other things contradicting himself since then.

Find a reputable source.

"I take no responsibility at all."
- Don "Antivaxxer" Trump
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: Here we go again, another Covid vaccine thread, another a bunch of anti-vaxxer fear posts.

There is no reason to believe that a rushed Covid vaccine would be dangerous. Nearly all vaccines have the same adjuvants and ingredients and the only way that they generally differ is the viral component.

The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).

But carry on with the fear mongering.


"...the only way that they differ..."

*falls over laughing*
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: madgonad: Didn't the US government give them over a billion dollars to start mass production of their trial vaccine back in April? Wasn't that the whole point, we fund the early mass production so that in 4Q when (and if) it clears stage 3 trials there will be hundreds of millions of doses ready to go? Or did that $1.2B just go to executive bonuses?

They couldn't start mass production until they'd zeroed in on exactly what dosage levels and frequencies (how many shots required) were going to be most effective.  They've reached their best answers by getting to Phase III trials.


They identified that in phase 1/2. You only need to know the dose when manufacturing individually packaged doses. You can start producing the vaccine itself long before knowing what the eventual dose is going to be.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: 20 million is not enough. About 60 million people voted for Trump. How are we supposed to get 5G tracking on all of them with only 20 million shots?


If you really wanted to get the Trump voters, you'd be better off putting Bill Gates' chip into ED pills.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: This whole pandemic response has been a predictably politicized hash by the hugely incompetent administration.  What we really needed was a month-long nationwide quarantine and contact tracing back in February or March.  The rest has been trying to put the egg back in the eggshell.


'Murikans™ were never gonna comply, even if zombie Ronald Reagan told them to.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Trump already said the first safe vaccines will go to healthcare workers.

The media and Democrats have somehow convinced their followers to become anti-vaxxers. As if Moderna or Phizer are going to waste their reputation by putting out something unsafe.


Difficulty:  Opiod producers.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eddie_irvine: There is no reason to believe that a rushed Covid vaccine would be dangerous


There's no reason to believe a Trump-backed rushed COVID vaccine will be safe, either.

The concerns many people have with the politicization of the vaccine development process has nothing to do with the anti-vaxxers. Trying to conflate the two is disingenuous, at best. Apples and oranges.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am disappoint in this entire thread.


That's about all I have to say about it.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Barfmaker: This story may not be as it seems. The vaccines are experimental but they're expected to be certified and the reason they're going into production now is to save time. If they wait until the green light to begin production then it'll take another year, so they need to start production now even though there's a risk that they're producing garbage.

This is why gov'ts are purchasing vaccines now (in fact months ago) on spec, so the companies have the cash to underwrite the production run and are insulated from financial blowout if it doesn't work.

This likely seems ghastly because Trump talks about a November vaccine and he's confused everybody, this isn't that. This is normal vaccine development but on a highly accelerated timeline with very a risky financial side mitigated with public money.

The issue here is the current iteration of the FDA is about as trustworthy as every other agency under this administration.   Remember the article about the political advisors overruling the CDCs scientists?  How about further back when the coronavirus positives hit a plateau once the HHS took reporting from the CDC?  These are the people you trust to certify that a vaccine is safe especially under an accelerated timeline during an election year?


I want to see what other countries with sane leadership are doing. I trust Germany far more than I trust the US these days. And that is sad.

Quantum Chemist:
Stump dumb reality tv "star":
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: eddie_irvine: The risks of a rushed vaccine are it's is completely ineffective, or not very effective (to a point where it fails to foster herd immunity).

Don't forget the added risk if it's ineffective:  people start up risky behavior again after getting it/

/so, no change :/


That's another story. My comment is more for those who think that it will be like Thalidomide or something. Those fears are completely unfounded.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that we know who is most at risk for dying, and those people should be offered the vaccine first.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This certainly isn't your best effort, want to come in again?
 
