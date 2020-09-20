 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Tropical Storm Beta is slowly strolling through the Gulf of Mexico, casually viewing all the damage done by his predecessors this year, calmly deciding which part of the coast he wants to inundate with even more rain   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Tropical cyclone, Atlantic hurricane season, Storm surge watches, intensity guidance, Weather, single season, average season, named storm  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 11:44 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this a fish joke or a personality joke?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First outer band will be over my house in the next half hour or so.  Next few days are gonna be interesting to watch.  However, been here before.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: Is this a fish joke or a personality joke?


Yes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that we've got alpha and beta out of the way, how many people are going to freak out when tropical storm gamma pops up, and we've jumped to G?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuck
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: Now that we've got alpha and beta out of the way, how many people are going to freak out when tropical storm gamma pops up, and we've jumped to G?


I think the next one is Tropic Storm RC1.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When do we get the final release of Tropical Storm?
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: Now that we've got alpha and beta out of the way, how many people are going to freak out when tropical storm gamma pops up, and we've jumped to G?


It is a pretty big delta.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tropical storm Beta is smaller than a Violent Hurricane Storm.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Kinda funny watching people freak every time a new storm pops up... at some point you should get used to it and be prepared.... if you can...
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Kinda funny watching people freak every time a new storm pops up... at some point you should get used to it and be prepared.... if you can...


Yeah you should all just get used to sustained 150 mph winds.
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter


The hurricanes keep hitting the states that voted for Trump.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HempHead: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter

The hurricanes keep hitting the states that voted for Trump.


That's just to keep God in their hearts
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: OlderGuy: Kinda funny watching people freak every time a new storm pops up... at some point you should get used to it and be prepared.... if you can...

Yeah you should all just get used to sustained 150 mph winds.


Which most storms don't have.....
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter


Those people down there need to do a better job of raking their riverbeds.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: OlderGuy: Kinda funny watching people freak every time a new storm pops up... at some point you should get used to it and be prepared.... if you can...

Yeah you should all just get used to sustained 150 mph winds.

Which most storms don't have.....


already backing down from your previous position? No, they "should get used to it" - Olderguy
 
g.fro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: HempHead: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter

The hurricanes keep hitting the states that voted for Trump.

That's just to keep God in their hearts


Maybe God's trying to tell them something.
 
balfourk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
50mph steady offshore right now. A couple of gusts blew me around on deck. And you can't hide from sideways rain no matter where you go. 12'-19' seas. So kind of a sucky day for me overall.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: OlderGuy: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: OlderGuy: Kinda funny watching people freak every time a new storm pops up... at some point you should get used to it and be prepared.... if you can...

Yeah you should all just get used to sustained 150 mph winds.

Which most storms don't have.....

already backing down from your previous position? No, they "should get used to it" - Olderguy


Of course not... been through many hurricanes here, and have learned from all of them... you do the best you can, and deal with the rest..  flooding is not a concern, there are no trees nearby that can impact my house.. power issues have been resolved.. I have gotten used to that.. high winds fall under the 'shait happens' heading.. deal with what you get, to the best of your ability.. no point on running around screaming "OH NOES and OMG !... nature happens... deal with it.   You damn sure can't stop it...
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An amazingly pleasant 70F day down here in Houston, got my 5 miles in and am hunkering down. Stay safe!!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Tropical storm Beta is smaller than a Violent Hurricane Storm.


Better image, though...
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

balfourk: 50mph steady offshore right now. A couple of gusts blew me around on deck. And you can't hide from sideways rain no matter where you go. 12'-19' seas. So kind of a sucky day for me overall.


What size boat ?   Saw vids of large ships in heavy seas.. Damn !  (landlubber here)
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

g.fro: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: HempHead: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter

The hurricanes keep hitting the states that voted for Trump.

That's just to keep God in their hearts

Maybe God's trying to tell them something.


Like maybe, troll every thread with politics?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

balfourk: 50mph steady offshore right now. A couple of gusts blew me around on deck. And you can't hide from sideways rain no matter where you go. 12'-19' seas. So kind of a sucky day for me overall.


Be careful out there OK.
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: g.fro: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: HempHead: J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: The fact that it's 2020 and Hurricane Beta isn't the largest hurricane Earth has ever seen proves God is a Trump supporter

The hurricanes keep hitting the states that voted for Trump.

That's just to keep God in their hearts

Maybe God's trying to tell them something.

Like maybe, troll every thread with politics?


I was thinking more along the lines of actually reading the book they are always thumping, but whatever.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.