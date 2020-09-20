 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   "You're a member of the what? Say that again? ...I'm just gonna put 'Mafia'" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
24
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe they call it "toot"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Weird Al's "Midnight Star", so now I doubt the existence of Italian organized crime.

Seriously, do Brits not pay attention to the recent news stories about Italian police crackdowns on the 'Ndrangheta?  For example, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/19/wo​r​ld/europe/ndrangheta-arrests-police-ma​fia.html
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secret? I swear I've seen movies and documentaries on the subject. That's not much of a secret.
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: It's Weird Al's "Midnight Star", so now I doubt the existence of Italian organized crime.

Seriously, do Brits not pay attention to the recent news stories about Italian police crackdowns on the 'Ndrangheta?  For example, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/19/wor​ld/europe/ndrangheta-arrests-police-ma​fia.html


Welcome to the world of British tabloids.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ndrangheta

how pronounce this?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It even negotiated with the Americans before the Allied invasion of Sicily during World War 2.

That was dangerous.  Never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It goes by many names.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: It's Weird Al's "Midnight Star", so now I doubt the existence of Italian organized crime.

Seriously, do Brits not pay attention to the recent news stories about Italian police crackdowns on the 'Ndrangheta?  For example, https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/19/wor​ld/europe/ndrangheta-arrests-police-ma​fia.html


It's the Daily Star - this is kinda the equivalent of a reader's digest article about cocaine still existing.  Low-middlebrow blurbs for people that don't pay much attention to that sort of thing
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Ndrangheta

how pronounce this?


Don't.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Never heard of the Netflix sow before its "shock cancellation", anyone seen it?

some_beer_drinker: Ndrangheta

how pronounce this?


Klaatu barada nikto
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Nice greenlight you got there, subby.

We wouldn't want anything to happen to it, would we?
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Ndrangheta

how pronounce this?


DINSDALE
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Ndrangheta

how pronounce this?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Don't you worry about that, guv
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x375]

Nice greenlight you got there, subby.

We wouldn't want anything to happen to it, would we?


Nice post I had there. Too bad about me then eh?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You're a member of the what?

Size eight. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, no of course not, Yes...

/the sodding hamster's dead
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't mess with the Brit Mafia

images.spot.imView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Ndrangheta

how pronounce this?


top-ten.tvView Full Size


"DRAG-NET"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.


Oh yeah oil is so clean.
And palm oil. LOL
And oh beef so clean. Not.

Companies are no less vile than Criminals.
Only difference is the lawyers and money laundering.
And you should see the vin diagram on that.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.

Oh yeah oil is so clean.
And palm oil. LOL
And oh beef so clean. Not.

Companies are no less vile than Criminals.
Only difference is the lawyers and money laundering.
And you should see the vin diagram on that.


Ah yes, both sides are bad.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.

Oh yeah oil is so clean.
And palm oil. LOL
And oh beef so clean. Not.

Companies are no less vile than Criminals.
Only difference is the lawyers and money laundering.
And you should see the vin diagram on that.


I've also been a vegetarian since 1992.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.

Oh yeah oil is so clean.
And palm oil. LOL
And oh beef so clean. Not.

Companies are no less vile than Criminals.
Only difference is the lawyers and money laundering.
And you should see the vin diagram on that.

I've also been a vegetarian since 1992.


On behalf of your colon I thank you.
😁
 
Waffle Nazi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.

Oh yeah oil is so clean.
And palm oil. LOL
And oh beef so clean. Not.

Companies are no less vile than Criminals.
Only difference is the lawyers and money laundering.
And you should see the vin diagram on that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: waxbeans: IRestoreFurniture: Cocaine may be a hell of a drug but it's totally dirty.  If you buy it you are literally supporting murder, suffering, corruption and kids dissolving their feet in vats of acid.

Yes, I support full legalization of drugs.

Oh yeah oil is so clean.
And palm oil. LOL
And oh beef so clean. Not.

Companies are no less vile than Criminals.
Only difference is the lawyers and money laundering.
And you should see the vin diagram on that.

Ah yes, both sides are bad.


You rang?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
