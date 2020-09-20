 Skip to content
(Inc)   I pity the sympathetic fool full of empathy   (inc.com) divider line
18
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see you're sad 😔
We're sad 😣
It sucks that you're sad 😂
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image 500x500]


dammit!
 
Mouser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not a sign of "low emotional intelligence" to recognize that some fark-up was the cause of his own problems.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mouser: It's not a sign of "low emotional intelligence" to recognize that some fark-up was the cause of his own problems.


And how does that make you feel?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mouser: It's not a sign of "low emotional intelligence" to recognize that some fark-up was the cause of his own problems.


You realize that is literally none of the 3 words laid out in the article? Which means, according to it, you have no emotional intelligence! Wow.
Or at a minimum callous douche?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And now, I'm have a crisis suspecting that I pity people? Can I pity people while feeling I'm in the lowest rung of American Life?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"I pity the sympathetic, fool full of empathy." (1): You, fool full of empathy: I want you to know that I pity the sympathetic.
"I pity the sympathetic, fool full of empathy." (2): I am a fool full of empathy and I pity the sympathetic.
"I pity the sympathetic, fool full of empathy." (3): I am full of empathy for the sympathetic, who is a fool full of empathy. (Only valid when previous context allows "the sympathetic" to be singular.)
"I pity the sympathetic fool, full of empathy." (1): I am full of empathy when I pity the sympathetic fool.
"I pity the sympathetic fool, full of empathy." (2): I pity the sympathetic fool who is full of empathy.
"I pity the sympathetic, fool, full of empathy." (1): You fool: I want you to know that I am full of empathy when I pity the sympathetic.
"I pity the sympathetic, fool, full of empathy." (2): You fool: I want you to know that I am full of empathy when I pity the sympathetic.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And now, I'm have a crisis suspecting that I pity people? Can I pity people while feeling I'm in the lowest rung of American Life?


It must feel awful to have to wonder about that.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Pretty sure he didn't feel sorrow or compassion.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DRTFA: waxbeans: And now, I'm have a crisis suspecting that I pity people? Can I pity people while feeling I'm in the lowest rung of American Life?

It must feel awful to have to wonder about that.


🤣🤣🤣🍸🍸
 
gestug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How about schadenfreude?

Reverse pity
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DRTFA: waxbeans: And now, I'm have a crisis suspecting that I pity people? Can I pity people while feeling I'm in the lowest rung of American Life?

It must feel awful to have to wonder about that.


I suspect sorrow is the defining difference?
??? This whole thing is going to bug me for the rest of the week. Damn it.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Empathy: I can understand your feelings*.
Sympathy: I feel your feelings**.
Pity: I feel bad for you***

/*but not necessarily feel the same, or be moved
//**this usually results into action -act of sympathy
///***yet, you yourself may or may not feel bad
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Can you have a sympathy party, or perhaps an empathy party? Can we manipulate 'empathy' or 'synpathy' is the manner of pity, piteous, pitiful, pittance, and pity-party?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mouser: It's not a sign of "low emotional intelligence" to recognize that some fark-up was the cause of his own problems.

You realize that is literally none of the 3 words laid out in the article? Which means, according to it, you have no emotional intelligence! Wow.
Or at a minimum callous douche?


It's not surprising that a well known Fark right-winger would come into this thread and prove the article right.  I wonder how many more will trip on their own dicks today.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glitchwerks: waxbeans: Mouser: It's not a sign of "low emotional intelligence" to recognize that some fark-up was the cause of his own problems.

You realize that is literally none of the 3 words laid out in the article? Which means, according to it, you have no emotional intelligence! Wow.
Or at a minimum callous douche?

It's not surprising that a well known Fark right-winger would come into this thread and prove the article right.  I wonder how many more will trip on their own dicks today.


I feel I have. I'm seriously concerned I may have been having pity, that I was mistaking for empathy. I'm be sorting this out for a bit.

/
I've always felt that I'm an empath.
 
