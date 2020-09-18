 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   I do say, you have the keys to these handcuffs, right? Yes. Well, okay then. [amorous time passes] Was that as good for you as it was for me? Can you take off these cuffs now? Blimey, why are you calling the police?   (upi.com) divider line
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time call a locksmith instead. And you won't end up in the news.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get shimmable ones.
Have a few cuffkeys.
Call a locksmith
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs and Philistines.
Have some class about it (NSFW-ish) or go back to vanilla.

(Hmmmm... that reminds me, time to get more rope.)
 
pup.socket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't care, had sex.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pup.socket: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x450]


Doh!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Geez, you can make a handcuff lockpick out of a bobby pin or paper clip.

What ever happened to the spirit of MacGyver?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: Get shimmable ones.
Have a few cuffkeys.
Call a locksmith


Open google/YouTube.
Search for video of opening handcuffs without a key.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's why I use zap straps.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many years ago there was a story in the newspaper about a woman who had to scream for help because she was naked and tied to the bed and her boyfriend or husband who was half naked with a superhero cape on stood up on the bed and got knocked out by the ceiling fan!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Robin Hood: Next time call a locksmith instead. And you won't end up in the news.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FloriduhGuy: Many years ago there was a story in the newspaper about a woman who had to scream for help because she was naked and tied to the bed and her boyfriend or husband who was half naked with a superhero cape on stood up on the bed and got knocked out by the ceiling fan!


And there's always Gerald's Game.
 
