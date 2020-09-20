 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Boater rescues a Florida man found stranded under a bridge. Rescued man grateful, doesn't ever want to feel like he did that day   (yahoo.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Hurricane Katrina, Storm, Pensacola, Florida, Jerry Ash, Boat, Tropical cyclone, 2005 singles, Michael Choron  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'He was out there all night in just shorts'

So you're saying he wasn't hot, he was chili?
 
JNowe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll bet that man is from California, too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A kayak and 500' of rope really deserves a better write-up. I want to know more.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait a damn minute.  I KNOW that bridge.  I travel across it all the time when I get a hankering for Mexican food.  There's this good place called Pedro's just a bit beyond.  They got their sign knocked down during the hurricane, and there's some damage to the roof, so it might mean I'll have to travel back past Blue Angel Highway to some of the joints there.

Did I mention Sally knocked down my apartment and the place I'm staying still doesn't have power yet?  Yeah.  Fun.  Anyway, keep on making fun of the shirtless man.  It takes my mind off my soul-grinding anger.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Must be one heck of a story.

/assuming he wasnt drunk
//we have a Farker here who was stuck in a cave for three days
///I'm still waiting to hear that story
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Wait a damn minute.  I KNOW that bridge.  I travel across it all the time when I get a hankering for Mexican food.  There's this good place called Pedro's just a bit beyond.  They got their sign knocked down during the hurricane, and there's some damage to the roof, so it might mean I'll have to travel back past Blue Angel Highway to some of the joints there.

Did I mention Sally knocked down my apartment and the place I'm staying still doesn't have power yet?  Yeah.  Fun.  Anyway, keep on making fun of the shirtless man.  It takes my mind off my soul-grinding anger.


When you say "knocked down your apartment" you mean..?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: A kayak and 500' of rope really deserves a better write-up. I want to know more.


I just read the article.
Agreed.
Now I'm very curious how a kayak could reach the guy when people on jet skis could not.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well done subby
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Well done subby


Indeed.   I  wonder if the guy under the bridge picked up any Fleas....
 
rjakobi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean this.  Few broken windows and gaping hole in the roof.  Knocked down may be an exaggeration but I sure ain't living in there anymore.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rjakobi: [Fark user image image 425x559]

I mean this.  Few broken windows and gaping hole in the roof.  Knocked down may be an exaggeration but I sure ain't living in there anymore.


Yikes.
*hug*
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wife's never gonna let him forget the time the man in the boat found him.
 
