 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   You had one job   (upi.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, North Carolina city, local transportation department, New York City, South Carolina, National Hockey League, new sign  
•       •       •

1803 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 8:34 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was dum.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooked on Phonics werked for me!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facinating
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
secure.i.telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I know the feeling
Fark user imageView Full Size


/CSB time
// this is the road sign for my childhood home which was supposed to be on Whistler Dr. I got pulled over for a speeding ticket at 18 & was fined for having incorrect address info on my license since the DMV used the above dumbfark spelling, so I yanked the sign down & took it to court & they dropped that BS fine & installed correct signs a few months later. Kept the old sign for posterity
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great googly moogly
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame on you for teasing.  It's North Carolina, they have special needs and should be given A+ for EFFORT!    It is really heartening that North Carolina is making a courageous attempt to bring literacy to their state and local governments.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decorative, maintained by the HOA

I see the problem
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live near William Flynn Highway but they printed all the signs "Flinn"

There are hundreds of them and my guess is it was just too expensive to fix it so they just left them all up

🤷🏻♂
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guarantee there are children with that name running around in the USA. We are not smart people.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a dum dum.
 
acad1228
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
kfor.comView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

darkman2000: [Fark user image image 425x320]


Fabricated by Bilbo Baggins Printing Inc.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: Shame on you for teasing.  It's North Carolina, they have special needs and should be given A+ for EFFORT!    It is really heartening that North Carolina is making a courageous attempt to bring literacy to their state and local governments.


Agreed.

Since every vote counts, I encourage the Fark leftists to keep belittling a state that could accidentally go blue in the upcoming election.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wxboy: [secure.i.telegraph.co.uk image 460x288]


That's where Sean Connery grew up.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Armchair_Invective: Shame on you for teasing.  It's North Carolina, they have special needs and should be given A+ for EFFORT!    It is really heartening that North Carolina is making a courageous attempt to bring literacy to their state and local governments.

Agreed.

Since every vote counts, I encourage the Fark leftists to keep belittling a state that could accidentally go blue in the upcoming election.


I know I am going to be checking a lot of internet comments to see if anyone made fun of the state I live in before casting my vote.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

it wont be okay and nothing will change: Yeah, I know the feeling
[Fark user image 425x238]

/CSB time
// this is the road sign for my childhood home which was supposed to be on Whistler Dr. I got pulled over for a speeding ticket at 18 & was fined for having incorrect address info on my license since the DMV used the above dumbfark spelling, so I yanked the sign down & took it to court & they dropped that BS fine & installed correct signs a few months later. Kept the old sign for posterity


Why did they not bust you for taking down the sign?....just wondering if it came up
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.