(Business Insider)   What? You don't have a personal microclimate helmet? Pffft, loser. And now it's OFF to the future
    More: Weird, English-language films, Face, Status symbol, The Western, Shield, Spread, San Francisco, Mask  
363 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 20 Sep 2020 at 12:20 AM



moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perri-Air
Youtube nXNOyknNwlQ
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you're somewhat vulnerable, find masks very uncomfortable but still have to be in places with other people on occasion, it would make a lot of sense. It looks more comfortable than a normal mask, though I do wonder how hot it would get inside.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It'll go great with my Google Glass and Segway!
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/except nerdier
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does it have air conditioning? Because if it has air conditioning, I'm going to buy one.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great, now I will have to start wearing my matching gimp suit every day of the week. Do you know how hard that thing is to pull up over my thighs?!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not impressed.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if the HEPA filtration is for the intake only.

Because Fark anyone who can't afford one, right?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scanman61: I wonder if the HEPA filtration is for the intake only.

Because Fark anyone who can't afford one, right?


This guy gets it
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
how is it on smells, cause I got a 14YO boy in marching band, and I pick him up from practice.
 
nijika
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is the way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not only that, I don't wash my hands after urinating.

It's my take on conservation.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nijika: This is the way.
[Fark user image image 256x384]


Uh, ...ok...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know it's excessive and the practicality of it is questionable... But I'm all for normalizing casually wearing space helmets.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scanman61: I wonder if the HEPA filtration is for the intake only.

Because Fark anyone who can't afford one, right?


You could click the link to their website which says "AIR filters both inlet air and outlet air through HEPA filters that are in front of and behind our fans".
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I went a different route...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
