    Greater Manchester police  
posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 6:20 AM



davidphogan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tugboat Annie - Stay Inside
Youtube L-KEvniwNZg
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm starting to wear my cloth face mask at home, inside, to counter the start of Fall allergies.  So far so good.. I'm usually taking a cough drop per hour this time of year.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pretty pointless to stay inside if you can go outside and keep your distance from other people.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Pretty pointless to stay inside if you can go outside and keep your distance from other people.


Yup. I'm going for a hike today.
 
scalpod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's trifle easy for those who want to stay alive.
 
scalpod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Pretty pointless to stay inside if you can go outside and keep your distance from other people.


Other people are closer than you know. Now please back up a bit...
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
According to the live Facebook video earlier tonight of a friend of mine at a packed block party with at least 200 people not wearing masks, pretty farking hard. And we lost a mutual friend our age to this shiat in May, so he KNOWS it's dangerous.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby sounds citified. Outside is good for you both mentally and physically.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Some people have dogs that they walk multiple times a day.
 
sforce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's what she said.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's okay, I'm just going on a drive to test my vision.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: According to the live Facebook video earlier tonight of a friend of mine at a packed block party with at least 200 people not wearing masks, pretty farking hard. And we lost a mutual friend our age to this shiat in May, so he KNOWS it's dangerous.


the 20-somethings I know mostly just don't care.  they do not seem at all concerned about spreading it to friends or to vulnerable relatives.
 
