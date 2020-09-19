 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 803: "If I Toad You Once I've Toad You a Thousand Times". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
44
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2020 at 12:01 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: If I Toad You Once I've Toad You a Thousand Times

Description: ...that we want pictures of animals that are commonly found traveling on the ground - frogs, toads, snakes, snails, worms, slugs, etc. The pictured animal is not required to be on the ground in the picture. Difficulty: no bugs unless they are battling/being consumed by the qualifying critter.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0534 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/cool little lizard I ran into in Myrtle Beach
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0028 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/6'+ black rat snake I ran into in Belmont, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0871 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/alligator in a torpor. It took him several minutes to realize we where even there.
//Florida Everglades
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
As usual, all pics are from Delta Ponds in Eugene.

Bullfrog (invasive)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Red-eared Slider (also invasive)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Western Pond Turtle (native, threatened)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Black Rat Snake that got into our house through a crack in the masonry of our wood stove alcove.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A toad in the flower garden.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A Tree Frog on our house siding.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
I believe these are North American Black Racers, and I think they're making baby racers. Didn't ask, NOMB.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is an Anguis fragilis, a legless lizard, found motionless on a chilly September morning dog walk in Sweden.
Indicating that the path crossing was started the previous afternoon, but heat ran out as it was circumnavigating the turd.

CLEAN UP AFTER YOUR DOG!!!!
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hyla versicolor (again). Love these little guys - they must avoid predation out in the woods almost entirely via camouflage, as they show no apparent flight or other "fear" type behavior, at least to humans. This pic (amazingly) was taken with an old 1st-gen Samsung Rugby smartphone
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


These are indeed crawly creatures, the just don't know it yet.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A snail with a trail
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sad day when I noticed this visitor to my office.  Not someone I knew.  Happened several years ago, he's there as a reminder.

Sometimes you're the door and sometimes you're the frog.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tulum, Mexico
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Key Largo, FL, off of a dive boat, driving through the channel to the ocean
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Our awesome chelonian friend, 2006.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Painted Turtle. McNary NWR
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lizard. Fort Rock, OR. 600mm Macro
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Western Rattlesnake. Yakima river canyon. My friend almost stepped on this guy.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Shallow DOF at constant f/1.5 aperture. by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(1/3)

Turtle at Andrew's Air Force Base Golf Course

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(2/3)

Unsure Lizard Species on Maui, Hawaii

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I can tell this little guy is molting? but I have no clue about what the red thing is under his face...any idea?
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(3/3)

Picture of a Gecko on a Picture

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saw this lovely guy or gal on a recent hike. Had never seen one like this before.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Northern Slimy Salamander by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

White Tailed Antelope Squirrel. Red Rock Canyon NV
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anole Lizard Ormond Beach FL
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Green Iguanas, Miami FL.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geom_00: (2/3)Unsure Lizard Species on Maui, Hawaii[Fark user image image 850x637]/I can tell this little guy is molting? but I have no clue about what the red thing is under his face...any idea?


It's a dewlap.
 
Skipped 5 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.