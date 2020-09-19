 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   America has a feral hog problem   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But enough about the police...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Yes, we do.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm increasingly concerned we share this planet with other organisms.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters in Canada.

O FAHC?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obvious tag get mauled or something?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
doyouremember.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: [doyouremember.com image 364x500]


I used to love that place when I was a kid. Apparently they're still around in some places.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mike_LowELL: I'm increasingly concerned we share this planet with other organisms.


I think I can speak for the rest of the organisms in saying that we also have some concerns
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
30-50 of them?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well... the subject of this article was very far down on my list of possibilities.
1.  Police
2.  Politicians
3.  School Administrators
4.  HOA's
5.  This one girl in my 8th grade class
6.  This one guy in my barracks during boot camp
...
10.  Actual hogs.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [Fark user image image 850x439]


Corral trap is the legit answer to that question
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this is why we need AR15s. Chest brakes, libs.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes we do. 42% of us now fall in that category.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Feral hogs?  They prefer to be called red hatters.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And now he's trying to select a new Supreme.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They've been rioting for months, but qualified immunity, unions, and complicit prosecutors make them difficult to bring under control.  We can at least defund them.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
releasing a few pigs and then coming back later when they had multiplied themselves in the wild was literally a big strategy of the first european visitors to the americas.

the boarbuster trap videos made the rounds a while ago and they were fun to watch

BoarBuster Feral Hog Trap Drop | Feral Hog Trapping
Youtube -MHr3yLWMVU


i'm sure i'd feel differently if it were my problem, but on some level it's nice to see mankind hasn't completely taken the fight out of the wild in this conquered land
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make them into bacon. Problem solved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
you mean a too much bacon problem?
 
Korzine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ol' Derpy Bastard: Make them into bacon. Problem solved.

[Fark user image image 700x356]


From the article, federal hogs can host 30 viral and bacterial diseases as well as 40 parasitic diseases.

So, no thanks, I'm good.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Black coat, white hooves, back fat, Cadillac
Yeah, the boy's a swine bomb
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Korzine: Ol' Derpy Bastard: Make them into bacon. Problem solved.

[Fark user image image 700x356]

From the article, federal hogs can host 30 viral and bacterial diseases as well as 40 parasitic diseases.

So, no thanks, I'm good.


So, bacon sushi is now off my list of things to eat.
 
electricjebus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Korzine: Ol' Derpy Bastard: Make them into bacon. Problem solved.

[Fark user image image 700x356]

From the article, federal hogs can host 30 viral and bacterial diseases as well as 40 parasitic diseases.

So, no thanks, I'm good.


Domestic hogs can too, that's why we cook meat.  I'm also assuming you meant feral rather than federal.  If you're talking about FBI agents or US Marshals... I have to say that I don't support cannibalism.
 
