(The Drive)   The Brit MoD is looking to cut down their F-35 order in favor of the undeveloped Tempest fighter. Think maybe they know something we're don't?   (thedrive.com) divider line
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean like they only ordered them because they were 'encouraged' to by an administration desperate to run the country like a cheap real estate slum lord's deals as part of larger negotiations, and they don't expect to care about currying favor with that person going forward?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheap electronics will make surface to air missiles easy for marginal groups to craft. Close air support might become a difficult prospect for major militaries to maintain.
 
ghostwind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A sovereign country makes decisions about its own defense programme? How is this asinine, subby?
 
HempHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Cheap electronics will make surface to air missiles easy for marginal groups to craft. Close air support might become a difficult prospect for major militaries to maintain.


Drones will be cheaper and easier to make.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
24 Lightnings are a "credible complement"

More than that and you risk hitting "fawning praise".
 
zimbach
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Cheap electronics will make surface to air missiles easy for marginal groups to craft. Close air support might become a difficult prospect for major militaries to maintain.


Most of the necessary electronics for a guided missile system can be found in a Wii remote, millions of which are readily available in e-waste piles around the world. Just sayin'.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The current British government has a farking clue about something?   You sure about that?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're planning on more teacup battles?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Prospero recommended.
 
