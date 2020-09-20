 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Express)   The International Space Station is being followed by a mysterious streetlight (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Weird, International Space Station, bizarre UFO, Ivan Vagner, Mir, Mr Waring, WW3 bombshell warning, live video, footage of potential UFOs  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2020 at 5:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, now I really am on the fence about voting trump.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why aren't we shining lasers at these things? At best, we blind the pilots and we can capture and take their stuff. At worst, they shoot back.

But we'll at least know what we're dealing with then.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I knew we'd be saved!

/Lubes pertinent areas
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'll put my hat back on.  I know the reflection from the bald spot is annoying.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.